Luke Hladky doesn’t care about stats.
The Campbell County High School senior doesn’t care how many points he’s scored or what his 3-point percentage is. He doesn’t care that he’s second in Class 4A in scoring or how the Camels are ranked No. 5 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings.
All the point guard cares about is winning.
It would be easy for Hladky to get caught up in the numbers. Going into the weekend, he’s behind only Cheyenne East’s Graedyn Buell in points with an average of 22.6 points per game.
Last year, Hladky led Class 4A in scoring with 22.5 points a game and the year before was No. 8 in scoring with 16.8 points a game as a sophomore.
Hladky went into Friday’s game against Cheyenne South ranked No. 5 in the history of Wyoming high school basketball with 251 career 3-pointers, said Mike Ragan, who compiles stats for wyoming-basketball.com. Ahead of him at No. 4 is Dillon Barritt of Upton with 257 and Buell Robinson from Wyoming Indian High School at No. 3 with 272.
“I think he’ll easily make it to top-3,” Ragan said. “He won’t break the record (of 380), but he’ll get top-3.”
Hladky’s impressive career pops off of the stat sheet, but the only number that matters to him is how many wins he and his teammates can string together in his final season at Campbell County.
“It’s a pretty common answer, but I’d say winning is the most important thing to me,” Hladky said. “I like to win. I’m just a really competitive person.”
It runs in the family
Winning is a Hladky family tradition. Luke’s dad, Bubba, coaches the Camels boys basketball team and was named to the Wyoming boys all-state team in 1992 and was the USA Today Wyoming Player of the Year that season.
Luke’s older brother Trey was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year for Campbell County and holds the school’s scoring record with 1,604 points. With a family of elite basketball talent, Luke doesn’t focus on them, but rather doing whatever he can do to help his teammates on the court to cement his own legacy as a Camel.
“Everyone in my family has their strong opinions, but I probably argue more than I take advice from them,” Luke said. “Everyone in the family thinks they’re the best, so we have to prove it sometimes to each other.”
Luke went into Friday with 1,373 career points, Ragan said, but neither Luke or Bubba focus on statistics until after the season is over. That focus is reserved for winning a state championship.
“Stats really don’t matter to Luke,” Bubba said. “He’s filled the stat book his entire career, but his desire to win is what really matters to him.”
Luke brushes off comments from opposing players and student sections that he shoots too much. He doesn’t let the outside talk bother him on or off the court.
“Some say I shoot too much or whatever, but I just know I have a role on this team and whether my role is scoring or being a passer I just know that’s a role I have to fill,” Luke said. “The guy at the back of the bench has just as important of a role as I do. Every single person on the team has a role. No one person on the team is more important than anyone else.”
Luke’s role hasn’t always been to be the team’s offensive focus. His favorite memory in high school was winning a state championship as a freshman when Trey was a senior.
“That year, my role was not scoring,” Luke said. “My role was to come in and play defense and make a shot if I’m open, but otherwise I was there to play defense and mainly pass the ball to Trey or Dawson (Miessler).
“As I’ve grown up in the system I’ve gotten more of a green-light to shoot and I’ve just accepted that as a role.”
Whether it’s playing travel basketball year-round or suiting up for Campbell County in high school, shooting a basketball has always been therapeutic for Luke. Even after he graduates, he knows the game will continue to be there for him to deal with the stresses of everyday life.
“Basketball is always going to be there no matter what,” Luke said. “I don’t know what I’d really do without basketball. … If everything else is going wrong at least I can go play basketball and I don’t have to think about anything else.”
Aside from winning the state title as a freshman, the best part about basketball for Luke has been the relationships he’s been able to build with his teammates over the years.
“We’ve spent so many hours together throughout the years,” Luke said. “All of those guys are my brothers and I love them and I’d do anything for them.”
As with any Hladky, Luke plays with confidence.
“If you ever lack confidence, it will show,” he said. “You’re going to play worse and you’re going to shoot worse and you’re just going to feel worse about yourself. You have to go into every game thinking you’re going to win and you have to go into every shot knowing you’re going to make it.”
While Campbell County leads Class 4A in 3-point attempts by more than eight shots a game, Luke’s game is far from one-dimensional.
“He’s really good at getting to the paint because he’s extremely quick,” Bubba said. “He can get in the paint and find guys and get his teammates involved.”
One goal
From Luke to Bubba to every other member of the Campbell County boys basketball team, there’s only one thing that matters when it comes playoff time. All the Camels believe it’s time to bring another title back to CCHS.
The road to the playoffs has been a bit bumpy of late for Campbell County, with losses to No. 1-ranked Sheridan and No. 2-ranked Thunder Basin to start the conference schedule 1-2. In one of the toughest regions in the state, the Camels are working to make the right adjustments before the regional tournament begins March 4.
“We’ve had a couple of stumbles, but we’ve been in every game,” Luke said. “If we fix a couple things I know we’re there. We’re very close to where we need to be to be a state championship basketball team.”
The Camels will play Laramie at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at CCHS.
