Dominant pitching and timely hitting propelled the Gillette Roughriders Post 42 baseball team to another big win Monday.
This time it was a 6-1 victory to claim the championship of the Spring Classic at Hladky Memorial Stadium, as the Roughriders beat Cheyenne Post 6 for the second straight game.
Kaden Race was lights out on the mound, striking out eight batters in four scoreless innings to pace the Riders. It was Race's first career start against Cheyenne Post 6 and also was the first time he's ever struck out eight batters in a row.
"It was great. I felt like I was on my own little island out there, just working away," Race said. "My stuff was working and I was on a roll."
It was a straightforward day for the Roughriders defense Monday to cap their home American Legion tournament. Between Race and Hayden Sylte, Cheyenne could only muster one hit in the game. After getting the first out in the fourth inning, Race struck out eight batters in a row. Then Sylte took over for the final three innings and struck out four more, while giving up a run on an error.
Last year, the big games on the final day of tournaments were reserved for Sylte most times, Roughriders coach Nate Perleberg said. But he wanted to see Race in that position Monday.
“Kaden Race really came out and set the tone. I really liked how he attacked hitters. He pitched with a lot of emotion out there,” Perleberg said. “He really relished in it.”
Sylte provided the breakthrough hit for Gillette, clearing the bases with a three-run triple in the bottom of the second inning. Two batters later, Mason Powell drove Sylte in from third base to take the 4-0 lead. Powell went 3-3 with three RBIs and Sylte was 1-3 with three RBIs.
Gillette’s pitching didn’t need much run support against the Sixers, but the Roughriders offense provided more anyway. Cheyenne scored its lone run in the top of the fifth, then Powell answered in the bottom of the inning with a two-run double to make it 6-1.
The win moves the Roughriders to 5-0 following a walk-off win over Cheyenne on Sunday night to set up Monday's title game.
“Those are two really good wins for us. Coming off that emotional, close game last night, it was good to bounce back today and put it to them,” Sylte said. “It puts that dominance in their head.”
