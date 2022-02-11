The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team improved to 14-3 on the season with a 57-51 win over Cheyenne Central on Friday night.
The Bolts went into the matchup ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media rankings and took an early 16-7 lead after the first quarter. The Indians came out strong in the second quarter but Thunder Basin was able to go on a run to end the half up 29-21.
Central controlled the game for the first few minutes of the second half and cut the Bolts' lead to 36-34 with 2:31 left to play in the third. After a Thunder Basin timeout, the Indians claimed the lead for the first time in the game but the Bolts went back on top 38-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Thunder Basin was able to settle down offensively and score 19 points in the final eight minutes of the game to seal the win.
Junior Joelie Spelts led the team in scoring with 16 points, followed by junior Laney McCarty with 13, junior Eagan Clark with 10 and sophomore Kambel Cox with eight.
The Bolts will return to the court with its biggest test of the season this weekend. Thunder Basin will host No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East (18-0) at noon Saturday at TBHS.
