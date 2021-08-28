The Campbell County High School volleyball team started the season 2-3 at the Cheyenne Invite over the weekend.
The Camels went 1-2 on Friday before finishing the tournament 1-1 on Saturday.
Campbell County opened the season with a 2-0 loss to Natrona County on Friday. The Mustangs beat the Camels 25-15 and 25-15 to open the tournament.
CCHS went on to play crosstown Thunder Basin for the first time this season, losing to the Bolts in two sets. Thunder Basin won 25-14 and 25-22.
The Camels ended day one of the tournament with a two-set sweep of Rock Springs on Friday. Campbell County beat the Tigers 25-20 and 25-22 to earn its first win of the season.
On day two, Campbell County lost to last year's state runner-up of Kelly Walsh in two sets. The Trojans beat the Camels 25-21 and 25-19.
The Camels were able to end the tournament on a positive note with a three-set win over Rawlins on Saturday. Campbell County lost the first set 25-9 before bouncing back and winning the final two sets 25-23 and 25-23.
The Camels will return to the court next weekend as they host the Gillette Invite. Matches will be played at both CCHS and TBHS on Friday and Saturday in Gillete.
