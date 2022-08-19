Camels, Bolts to kick off season with intramural scrimmages this weekend

The high school football season will kick off in Gillette this weekend with a pair of intramural scrimmages by both comprehensive high schools.
The Campbell County High School football team will host its annual soap scrimmage at 6 p.m. Friday at CCHS. Thunder Basin will follow it up by hosting its scrimmage at 10 a.m. Saturday at TBHS.
Both scrimmages blend varsity, JV and freshmen players together in a live-game simulation. Each scrimmage features anywhere between 30-60 plays in a variety of situations including special teams.
The Bolts will open their season at home
next week. Thunder Basin will host Cheyenne South at 6 p.m. next Friday at TBHS.
Campbell County will have to wait three weeks to play its first home game. The Camels will start the season on the road at 6 p.m. at Cheyenne East. Campbell County's home-opener will be at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at CCHS.
