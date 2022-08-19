 Skip to main content
Camels, Bolts to kick off season with intramural scrimmages this weekend

Painting Camel Field
Brooke Roberson, a skilled maintenance worker with the Campbell County School District, sprays the first set of hash marks Thursday on Camel Field at Campbell County High School. The preliminary layout on the field gives groundskeepers a head start before a full day of finishing touches that will take place on the Camels first game day.

The high school football season will kick off in Gillette this weekend with a pair of intramural scrimmages by both comprehensive high schools.

The Campbell County High School football team will host its annual soap scrimmage at 6 p.m. Friday at CCHS. Thunder Basin will follow it up by hosting its scrimmage at 10 a.m. Saturday at TBHS.

Both scrimmages blend varsity, JV and freshmen players together in a live-game simulation. Each scrimmage features anywhere between 30-60 plays in a variety of situations including special teams.

The Bolts will open their season at home

next week. Thunder Basin will host Cheyenne South at 6 p.m. next Friday at TBHS.

Campbell County will have to wait three weeks to play its first home game. The Camels will start the season on the road at 6 p.m. at Cheyenne East. Campbell County's home-opener will be at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at CCHS.

For season previews for TBHS football and CCHS football, check Tuesday's print edition or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.

