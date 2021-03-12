The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team punched its first ticket to the state championship game in program history with a 48-25 win over Star Valley in the semifinals Friday night in Casper.
After taking down Green River 46-24 Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals, the Bolts continued rolling against Star Valley right out of the gate. Junior McKale Holte hit his first four shots of the game, all from behind the 3-point line, to help give Thunder Basin an early 16-8 lead coming out of the first quarter.
For the second time in the state tournament, the Bolts defense anchored the team to a win. Star Valley went nearly 10 minutes without a score, which included the entire second quarter.
"We just really pride ourselves on our defense," senior Andre Felton said. "We knew coming in here that we had to play good defense and we just valued that really."
After taking a 28-8 lead into halftime, Thunder Basin was outscored in the third quarter 11-8 by Star Valley but the damage had been done and the Bolts cruised to its second win in the tournament by running out the clock in the final quarter.
"Playing defense is vital when you’re playing against those two teams,” TBHS coach Rory Williams said. “We have to be able to guard because every possession is vital. ... There's just not a lot of possessions unfortunately in those games but our defense was on target and we really played well in both of those games."
Leading in scoring for the Bolts was Holte with 18 points, which included his five 3-pointers in the first half of the game. Behind Holte was Felton with 10, junior Ryan Baker with six and junior Cade Ayers with four.
Playing in the first state championship game since the school opened in 2017, Thunder Basin will play the winner of Sheridan and Cheyenne Central. Sheridan went into state as the No. 1-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings while Central was ranked No. 2.
"It feels good coming off last year when we weren't able to play at state," Felton said. "It just feels good just to be getting a chance."
While Williams said he's excited to move on to the championship game, he's more excited his players will have the opportunity to play for a title for Thunder Basin.
"I could care less about me, I'm just so excited for our guys and all the kids that have came before these guys the past three years," Williams said. "The foundation has been built and these guys get to be apart of that and I’m happy for them.
"They’ve put in a lot of time to even get to state and to get out of the East region. I’m happy for them. I know they’re proud of themselves but they’re not done."
The championship game will be played at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
While the Bolts will wait to see who they line up with in the title game, regardless of their opponent, Felton knows the team must be able to maintain its composure during Saturday's game.
"We just need to keep our emotions down really, it’s going to be a high emotion game and everybody’s nerves are going to be going crazy," Felton said. "We just really need to keep our cool and keep playing basketball the way we know how to play."
The celebration of the semifinal victory will be short-lived, Williams said. Now the focus moves to preparing for Thunder Basin's last game of the season.
"They’re one game away," Williams said. "They get to play in the last game of the season and not many teams get to say that and obviously they're thrilled but when we wake up tomorrow it’s all business.
"We're going to have to beat a team that's bigger than us and more physical than us and we're just going to have a find a way to win."
