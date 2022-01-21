The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team survived its first conference test of the season Friday, beating No. 2-ranked Kelly Walsh 61-53 at TBHS.
The Bolts have been ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media rankings all season and started the conference schedule against the No. 2-ranked Trojans. Thunder Basin took an early 21-9 lead going into the second quarter and was able to extend it to a 20-point lead by going into halftime.
But the Trojans immediately responded in the second half with a 14-4 run of its own to start the third quarter to trim the Bolts' lead back down to 10. Thunder Basin led 48-41 going into the fourth quarter and was able to hold off Kelly Walsh's late comeback attempt by hitting some clutch free throws down the stretch.
Senior Deegan Williams led the team in scoring with 20 points, followed by senior Ryan Baker with 11, sophomore Bodie Williams with nine and senior McKale Holte with eight. Deegan led the team with nine rebounds while Baker and Holte both collected four.
Deegan also had a team-high eight assists followed by Ayers with three.
Before the game, Deegan was recognized in front of the home crowd for becoming the first Thunder Basin player to surpass 1,000 career points.
The win pushes the Bolts to 10-2 on the season and 1-0 in conference play. Thunder Basin will return to the court Saturday for a conference matchup with No. 3-ranked Sheridan.
The Bolts will play the Broncs at 5:30 p.m. in Sheridan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.