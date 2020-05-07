The Wyoming vs. Montana All-Star basketball games were canceled Wednesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Northern Wyoming Community College District press release.
"I am saddened by the need to cancel the All-Star game. We support the protocols put in place by the state of Wyoming, Sheridan County and Sheridan College to protect the health and safety of players, game personnel and spectators," said college district athletic director Rich "Bubba" Hall in a statement. "It is also important to provide a quality experience for the athletes and their families, and the pandemic will not allow us to do that without putting individuals at risk."
The annual all-star games were scheduled to play June 12-13 in Sheridan and Billings, Montana. Every year, the top senior players in the neighboring states are invited to face off in a pair of games each for men and women.
Montana leads the series with a 61-27 record on the men’s side and a 33-13 record on the women’s, according to the press release. The men’s games began in 1976, and the women’s games started in 1997.
Sheridan College coaches lead the Wyoming All-Star teams.
"As a native of the state of Wyoming, I know how important and fun these games are," Sheridan College men’s basketball coach Cody Ball said in a statement. "After two very close games with Montana last year, I was really looking forward to this year's games.
"In the end, we chose to be cautious and keep the health of our athletes, fans, friends and families as our main priority."
The teams from Montana and Wyoming were already selected. Wyoming’s All-Star team selections have not been released.
The rosters will be released along with the announcement of the annual Ms. Wyoming and Mr. Wyoming basketball players of the year in “coming weeks,” according to the press release.
The other Wyoming All-Star basketball event for seniors, the Wyoming Coaches Association North-South All-Star Games, have not been canceled. That event us scheduled for mid-July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.