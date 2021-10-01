Ryan Baker went into the season shouldering plenty of expectations after last year’s state runner-up finish.
Baker, the senior quarterback for Thunder Basin High School, hasn’t just lived up to the expectations under center. He’s exceeded them.
Through the Bolts first five games of the season, Baker is leading Class 4A in passing yards per game (211.2), total passing yards (1,056) and touchdowns (12). He’s thrown just four interceptions in 148 pass attempts.
Despite beating crosstown Campbell County 61-15 last week, Thunder Basin dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 in WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings. Rock Springs (4-1), Sheridan (4-1) and Cheyenne East (4-1) are all ranked ahead of the Bolts, despite TBHS beating East 39-34 to open the season.
Baker was one of just two starters to return from last year’s state runner-up team. Thunder Basin’s quick 4-1 start to the season is largely credited to Baker’s ability to stay poised in the pocket to delivery an accurate ball to his receivers.
But Baker credits his teammates, and specifically his offensive line, for stepping up into the varsity spotlight and filling the shoes of last year’s seniors.
“In the passing game, honestly the most important part is the offensive line,” Baker said. “They balled out last Friday and played really well.
“It’s not always about being a vocal leader. It’s all about going in and doing your job. We’ve had a lot of seniors step up that didn’t have a lot of playing time last year and also a lot of underclassmen.”
Baker’s best game of the season came in the crosstown rivalry game last week. He threw for 315 yards on 20 of 30 passing for four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Baker’s favorite target against the Camels was senior wide receiver Cade Ayers, who found the end zone five different times for the Bolts, including a pick-6 on defense, a rushing score and three touchdown receptions from Baker.
Ayers leads to the Bolts with 25 catches on the year.
Junior Kayden LaFramboise leads Thunder Basin in receiving yards with 284, followed by Ayers (250), senior Ryan Jordan (139), senior Isaiah Haliburton (129) and senior Ethan Cox (128). LaFromboise also leads the Bolts in receiving touchdowns with four, followed by Ayers with three and Cox with two.
“We have really good receivers and we have a lot of weapons,” Baker said. “It was good to kind of spread the ball. Obviously Cade had however many touchdowns (against Campbell County) but we really spread the ball around a lot, I thought.”
The Bolts’ offense has been far from one dimensional. Haliburton is ranked No. 5 in rushing with 80 yards per game, according to WyoPrep.com. The senior has 400 total yards on 68 attempts and six touchdowns.
Out of the backfield, Haliburton also has seven catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown catch came on a 85-yard catch and run against Campbell County last week.
Senior Caden Randall also has cemented himself as a solid change-of-pace back behind Haliburton. Randall has 111 rushing yards on 24 attempts.
“Having them is just something that the defense has to respect,” Baker said. “They can’t just sit back there in a zone and force us to run the ball because we will run the ball and you kind of have to just pick your poison.
“It’s really nice to get them involved in the passing game and make them a dual-threat like that because that’s tough to guard.”
Having so many weapons around him offensively gives Baker plenty of options on a play-by-play basis. While the Bolts’ passing game is No. 1 in the state, Thunder Basin’s running game isn’t afraid to punish its opponents either, Baker said.
“It really takes a lot of pressure off me,” Baker said. “Plus when we have a good offensive line playing like they are, it really helps us get into a flow.”
Thunder Basin’s total offense ranks No. 4 in Class 4A with 346 yards per game. The Bolts are averaging 15 first downs per game and have 22 touchdowns compared to just eight turnovers.
At the midway point in the season, Class 4A is still up for grabs. All 10 teams have at least one loss this year.
Baker doesn’t ignore the standings, but it’s also not his main focus. His goal is to go out every Friday and do everything he can do that week to improve Thunder Basin’s chances of earning a top seed at the end of the month.
“We kind of knew going in this year that it was really up for grabs,” Baker said. “We have to just take things week by week. ... We can’t just take a week off. Each and every day we have to get better and we only have so many practices left.
“You just have to do better every day and just do the best you can.”
