It took only two minutes for it become clear that the Gillette College’s 10-game winning streak was in no danger Saturday afternoon.
The Pronghorn women’s basketball team jumped on Williston (North Dakota) State College from the opening tip, scoring seven seconds into the game on the way to an early 9-0 lead.
The Pronghorns steadily pulled away from there on Williston’s home floor. The lead was 42-17 at halftime and Gillette had no trouble closing out the 87-43 victory.
“I was very proud of our girls tonight, because we played hard for 48 minutes,” coach Liz Lewis said.
The win moves the Pronghorns to 11-1 on the season after the 82-45 blowout over Miles Community College on Friday. Gillette College has outscored opponents by an average of more than 37 points during the 11-game winning streak.
“Each and every game, we’re using it to get ready for the conference season. … I’m really proud of this team and the way they’re playing, but there’s still so much we can improve on,” Lewis said.
The first game break on Saturday was a Williston State timeout after just 2 minutes 20 seconds. Freshman Kobe King-Hawea assisted sophomore Molly Coleman seconds after the tip off and then she scored five straight during the next three possessions.
The 9-0 run to start the game was capped by Skylar Patton, who stole a pass and finished a layup at the other end with 7:40 left in the first quarter. Another layup by Coleman pushed the lead up to 13-4 near the six-minute mark and then Sydney Prather scored four points in a row on offensive rebounds to make it 17-4.
King-Hawea and Prather got going early offensively, scoring eight points apiece in the first quarter to help the Pronghorns to a 27-10 lead. Their offense slowed down a little in the second quarter, only scoring 15 points, but King-Hawea and Prather accounted for all of them.
“It felt pretty good (to get going offensively),” Prather said. “I just kind of work up this morning and knew it would be a good game. … It wouldn’t be possible without my teammates, though.”
Gillette only had two points in the first five minutes of the second. But the scoring picked up again with 4:40 left, as King-Hawea and Prather nailed 3’s on back-to-back possessions to make it 35-14.
The final seven points of the quarter all came from King-Hawea. Twice she took on multiple defenders to score on the break and she also nailed all three free throws in the final minute to give Gillette a 42-17 lead going into halftime.
Staying motivated during a blowout win usually isn’t an easy task, but Lewis said she hasn’t had an issue with it.
“We have such great leadership that they’re talking about (staying motivated) in the locker room before we even get there,” Lewis said.
The Pronghorns put the game on ice in the first two minutes of the third quarter. Prather scored five points during that stretch with a triple and a long 2, before Patton capped the 10-2 run with a 3 of her own to make it 52-19 at the eight-minute mark.
The next four Gillette points were post scores from Coleman near the six-minute mark and then King-Hawea took over for the final 4:15 of the third quarter. She again scored the final seven points of the quarter for the 64-27 lead, but that would be King-Hawea’s final contributions since Lewis had no reason to play her in the fourth.
The final 10 minutes of the game were mired by a constant diet of fouls from both teams, but Gillette still managed to pull away even further. Freshman Sara Calavia, from Spain, was the leading scorer in the fourth with seven, while Patton and Brooke Gumber had four apiece to close out the 87-43 win.
In total, King-Hawea led the way with 26 points on 10-14 field goals and five assists, despite only playing three quarters. Prather was right on her heels with 22 points and also led the team with 10 rebounds. Gillette’s bigs, Coleman and Gumber finished with 10 points each and its point guard, Patton, had six assists.
Next up, the Pronghorns will host No. 18 Casper College on Saturday in a non-conference matchup. Tip is scheduled for 3 p.m.
“Casper’s always been a powerhouse in the conference. … I’m expecting a really good game on Saturday,” Lewis said.
Gillette College 82,
Miles City 45
Friday’s matchup with Miles Community College wasn’t much of a contest, either, and King-Hawea had an even better performance than she did on Saturday.
The star freshman played about five more minutes and dropped 34 points. She missed just five of her 21 shots to pace the Pronghorns to the 82-45 win.
It was the second time Gillette faced Miles City this season, but it was just a 23-point win (72-49) the first time around. The biggest lead for Gillette on Friday ended up being 37 points.
The Pronghorns shot almost 52% from the field. But it was their defense that made the difference, holding Miles City to just 28%. That made up for Miles City’s 45-30 edge on the boards.
