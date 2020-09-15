Volleyball
CCHS, TBHS split Saturday matches
Both the Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school volleyball teams split two matches Saturday, with both Gillette schools beating Cheyenne South and losing to No. 1-ranked Laramie.
The Bolts lost the first set to Laramie 25-16 before winning the second set 25-15. Thunder Basin dropped the next two sets 25-22 and 25-15 to end the match.
Thunder Basin went on to sweep Cheyenne South 25-6, 25-11 and 25-12.
Campbell County played Cheyenne South first, handling them easily 3-1.
CCHS won the first set 25-21 before losing the second 25-18. The Camels won the final two sets 25-15 and 25-12.
The Camels were then swept by the Laramie Plainsmen 25-20, 25-15 and 25-12.
Tennis
Camels drop road match to Sheridan
The Campbell County High School tennis team fell to Sheridan on Saturday on the road.
The Camel boys lost 3-2 while the girls were swept 5-0.
Campbell County’s two wins on the day came from No. 1 singles player Tanner Lemm and No. 1 doubles pair Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson.
After losing the first set 6-2, Lemm rallied to win the next two 7-5 and 6-4.
Neary and Robertson’s match was the only two-set win on the day for the Camels, beating Sheridan’s No. 1 doubles team 6-3 and 6-4.
The girls struggled during their matches with Sheridan with all five losses in two sets.
“The hard thing is you want to go and want to compete every match, even when things aren’t going great,” said coach Mark Miessler. “You still have to go compete. We were capable of playing better than we did play but credit to (Sheridan), they fought hard.”
Bolts teams drop matches to Broncs
The Thunder Basin boys and girls tennis teams traveled to Sheridan for a dual Saturday, both coming out with losses.
The boys won one set but lost 4-1, while the girls were swept 5-0.
The boys win came from No. 1 doubles duo Joel Klaassen and Mason Miller, who won 6-2 and 7-5. The rest of the boys team lost in two sets.
For the girls, only one match went more than two sets, with No. 3 doubles Hallie Augelos and Sarah Rasse losing 7-5, (6-2) and 6-1.
Cross-country
Thunder Basin second at Big Horn Invite
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school cross-country teams both traveled to Sheridan for the Big Horn Invite this past weekend.
Both the TBHS boys and girls finished in second place while the CCHS girls team took fifth place and the boys sixth.
The Thunder Basin girls were led by Rylee Brandon, who finished in fourth place overall with a time of 20 minutes, 22.13 seconds. Abby Arnold also finished in the top-10 at eighth, followed by Madi Lubben (15th) and Violet Timmons (19th).
The Bolts boys were led by Alex Draper, who placed seventh in 17:11.98. Other top-20 finishers for the Bolts boys were Carter Matthews (11th), Zach Mansheim (15th) and David Gordon (18).
Campbell County No. 1 boy Sam Kjerstad finished second with a time of 16:46.61. Braik Hurm (10th) and Jon Garibay (16th) also finished in the top-20.
The Camel girls were led by Reilly Wilson, who placed 12th in 21:00.67. Averi Dewine also finished in the top-20 with a time of 21:30.15, which was good for 14th place.
Closing the gap between the Nos. 1 and 5 runners has been a focal point for the Camels, said CCHS coach Trisha Evenson.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County travel back to Sheridan on Saturday.
News Record Staff
