CCHS Boys Basketball Vs. RC Stevens
Campbell County’s Jeff Pelton drives to the basket Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 as he’s guarded by Rapid City Steven’s Nash Sobczak, left, and Kaelem Brooks at Campbell County High School in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Campbell County High School boys basketball (4-9) split its first weekend of conference play with a 66-61 loss to Sheridan High School on Friday and a 56-52 win against Natrona County High School on Saturday.

