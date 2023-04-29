In the Twin Spruce Junior High wrestling room, crying is allowed.
At 5 p.m. the Touch of Gold wrestling club brings kids as old as 16 and as young as 7 years old together to compete in the sport.
Coaches Dan and Danny Provost foster an environment of competition and encourage the wrestlers to try to wrestle someone older or bigger. In the environment of challenging yourself and making yourself better, there are sometimes frustration and tears.
“I expect them to cry,” Dan said. “I expect you to come here and push yourself and for your teammates to make you better, and sometimes that means tears. Tears up here means gold in tournaments.”
The competitive nature brings the best out of the young wrestlers and prepares them for tough opponents. The team’s ability to fight through adversity helped propel the club to a second-best finish in the Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association state tournament.
The team finished its season at the state competition in Casper with medals from all ages in all styles. The club had eight wrestlers win their weight class in folkstyle wrestling, eight that won in freestyle, 10 that won in Greco-Roman wrestling and six that won all three with one girl, Audrina Summers, who won both triple crowns for the boys and the girls in her age and weight group. Touch of Gold was the only club to have three triple crown winners in two different age groups.
Touch of Gold took second in Greco-Roman and folkstyle wrestling and third in the freestyle. The only team that had a higher score was Green River which had double the wrestlers that Touch of Gold had.
Summers, who is 10 years old, became the first girl to win all three titles against the boys.
“It felt really good because I showed the girls that even though some people doubt you, you can still do what you want,” Summers said. “A lot of boys would come up to me and be like, ‘Well you’ll never be able to take first in state or get into Iowa,’ but I took first in state and got into Iowa, so I think I showed those boys.”
Summers’ favorite style to wrestle is Greco-Roman because it’s more challenging as wrestlers aren’t allowed to touch an opponents legs. She loves to challenge herself at practice and wrestle with older boys. Summers wants to keep wrestling in high school and eventually make the Olympics.
Kaice Ruby was the other 10U wrestler from Gillette to win a triple crown. He loves to throw kids and be aggressive. Ruby loves the competition that the team has.
Burke Malyurek, a 12-year old, was another triple crown winner. He is the leader of the club. The coaches attribute his success to his hard work and always doing the small things like when it comes to doing his pushups all the way.
It was Malyurek’s first time as a state champion. He is best at folkstyle, but his best is freestyle. His favorite part about the sport is throwing kids around.
Joining Malyurek in the 12U age group was Bath and Levic McGee. McGee has been wrestling for five years and his favorite memory from Casper was when he won in the Greco-Roman style. Bath’s favorite style to wrestle in is folkstyle because he can attack an opponent’s legs.
Ashton Leegaard won all three styles in the oldest group. Leegaard is a wrestler at Thunder Basin High School and took second in the regional tournament in Cheyenne this year. This is the last year he will be able to wrestle with the club.
With the end of the program’s season, Dan will be passing the lead job off to his son Danny. The younger of the two Provosts said that he and the kids are already looking toward next year’s state tournament and how to get more of the younger kids to take another step and build from this year’s success.
The father-son duo has been working together for five years with Danny teaching the advanced group and Dan teaching the basics. The family has been a part of Touch of Gold since Danny was in middle school and joined the club when the family moved to Gillette.
The results were expected for the club. The Provosts said they have the best room in the state because of the kids that work hard to better themselves and their peers. Dan said seeing the kids have fun, improve and win is what makes him want to coach. Even though he will step away from the club, he still plans on helping out whenever he can.
