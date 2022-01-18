The Gillette Wild junior hockey team saw its biggest crowd in the organization’s 11-year history Saturday night, but that wasn’t the only highlight for the team over the weekend.
The Wild swept the Frontier Division’s No. 1 team, the Helena Bighorns, between Friday and Saturday. The pair of wins propelled Gillette into the No. 1 spot in the division with 63 points on the season.
The Wild (31-3-1) are in the midst of its best season since coming to Gillette. The team leads the division with five overtime wins and is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.
A historic weekend
The Wild’s mid-season clash with Helena couldn’t have been set up any better. Two wins would guarantee a leap into first place for Gillette and that was exactly what the team accomplished this weekend.
The Wild played in front of close to 2,000 fans between Friday and Saturday, coach Ethan Hayes said. Gillette had a turnout of 1,057 people at Saturday’s game, breaking a franchise record.
“The fans played a huge role in tonight’s win,” Hayes said after Saturday’s game. “We had over 1,000 people in here and it means the world to me that we have this much support from the city and from the community. It was definitely a game-changer.”
The Wild didn’t just beat Helena twice this weekend. The Wild beat Helena twice in style. Both games went into overtime tied 3-3, and both games ended with a 4-3 victory for the home team.
Two players had perhaps their biggest shots in their junior hockey careers this weekend. Forward Will Blake scored the game-winner against Helena on Friday and forward Tristan Baker followed up with a game-winner of his own Saturday.
“This was huge for sure,” Baker said. “We definitely need to learn how to close out games in regulation. We were up 3-1 in both games but we got the two points and that’s what we wanted.”
This weekend was likely an early playoff preview for the top 2 teams in the Frontier Division of the NA3HL.
Getting the puck rolling
Friday’s series opener was the first of two intense games with plenty of momentum swings. In front of roughly 900 fans, the Wild took the lead early with a goal from Tucker Lien assisted by Baker and Nicolas Dellibovi.
But just over a minute later, Helena responded with a goal of its own to tie it 1-1 midway through the first period. Gillette reclaimed the lead in the second period with a goal from Sky Solig assisted by Lien and Brock Trboyevich. Declan Young added another in the third with his 37th goal of the season off assists by Isaac Young and Blake.
Fighting against the energy of a packed crowd rooting against them, Helena was able to net two goals midway through the third period to tie the game 3-3 and send it to overtime.
Blake is No. 8 for the Wild in goals scored this year, but his biggest came Friday as he was able to net the winning goal to give Gillette two points in the standings. Jake Turek earned the win in net for game one with 29 saves on 32 shots.
Claiming the No. 1 spot
The momentum of Friday night’s overtime win carried over into Saturday as the Wild looked to pass Helena in the standings. Gillette and Helena stood in a tie with 61 points apiece going into Saturday’s matchup.
Unlike the night before, Helena came out and scored the first goal to take a 1-0 lead three minutes into the first period. But Gillette fed off the energy of playing in front of more than 1,000 fans to score the next three goals and take a 3-1 lead.
Captain Declan Young got the scoring started off assists by Logan Dudinsky and Blake. Zack Slinger scored next off an assist by Nicolas Dellibovi before Carson Kuche extended the lead with a goal off assists by Baker and Trboyevich.
The third period took a similar path in game two when Helena scored the next two goals to force the game into overtime tied 3-3 for a second consecutive night.
The overtime period started a little shaky for Gillette after a two-minute penalty but with just 31 seconds left in the period Baker was able to find the back of the net on a wrist shot over the goalie’s shoulder. While the crowd waited a split-second for the buzzer to go off to celebrate, Baker knew it was in right when the puck left his stick.
“I was skating up the ice and I just remember saying to myself, ‘I’m just going to go for it,’” Baker said.
His 16th goal of the season put the Wild in first place in the division with just 12 games remaining in the regular season.
“They don’t have any quit in them, that’s for sure,” Hayes said. “We could have finished in three periods and I’d have less of a heart attack but these guys don’t quit. They’re warriors and they have the right mindset.
“We play 47 regular season games, so for them to stay as focused as long as they have and as deep into games as they do, it means that we can beat anybody if we put our minds to it.”
Jack Orchard was the winning goaltender in game two with 37 saves on 40 shots.
The Wild and Helena have a strong hold on the top of the Frontier Division. The third-place team, the Bozeman Icedogs, are 20 points behind Helena and 21 points behind Gillette.
With the top 2 seeds essentially locked up for the postseason, it’s likely that Gillette will have to go through Helena again down the road if it wants to win its first division title in team history.
For now, Gillette will focus on another team, the Yellowstone Quake (8-21-2), for its next home series. The Wild and Yellowstone will play at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
