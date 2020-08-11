A shortage of camping spots in the Bighorn National Forest has been an issue for years, and the U.S. Forest Service has taken steps to make camping more available to the community.
The 14-day camping limit that has been a constant for many years has been extended through Sept. 30, which will affect archery hunting season. The old period for 14-day camping extended from June 1 to Sept. 10.
The decision was made with input from representatives from all four counties affected and campers, cabin owners, hunters, county commissioners and sheriffs, said Forest Service spokeswoman Sara Evans Kirol. The task group was part of the Big Horn Mountain Coalition, whose purpose is providing public participation in the forests.
“It was a collaborative approach that we have been working with members of the community through a task force.” Kirol said. “The intent of the stay limit is to allow other users to use the forest and to move people around so that there’s some semblance of fairness.”
One of the big issues over the years has been people bringing their campers and trailers into the mountains, finding a good spot and leaving them at their campsites for extended periods.
“We’ve actually received quite a few comments and it seems like every year we’re getting more and more,” Kirol said. “We also see it when we’re out doing our work in the forest. It’s been a problem that has been going on for quite some time and we’ve been trying to come up with solutions.”
The Big Horn Mountain Coalition has been working on a solution to overstaying campers for more than a year, but Kirol said it’s been a larger issue this summer with an increase in campers.
While the Forest Service won’t have much data on forest usage until late in the fall, Kirol said it seems much busier this summer compared to others.
“Our forest protection officers have reported high use in places that we typically have high use,” she said. “But there’s also use in places occurring where we haven’t had a lot or any use in the past. There’s reports of people camping and hiking in new places.
“There’s a lot more people using the forest.”
In 2016, the Big Horn Mountain Coalition held a meeting where the public shared their thoughts and opinions about dispersing camping regulations. When the task force started brainstorming ideas for a solution, it looked back at all the public recommendations, Kirol said.
The extended 14-day stay limit is the first of multiple steps the Big Horn Mountain Coalition plans to take to disperse camping. A few of the other components of the plan are education, resources, the language of the orders and examining maps to try to find new camping locations.
“It’s been a really big effort that went on for over a year,” Kriol said. “This wasn’t just the Forest Service coming down heavy-handed with our ideas. It was grassroots through the community.”
