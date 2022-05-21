The Campbell County High School softball team finished third at this year's state tournament after a 9-5 loss to Cheyenne Central on Saturday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The Camels went into the tournament as the No. 1 seed from the East and won their first two games. Campbell County beat Green River 12-2 on Thursday and Central 14-13 on Friday before losing to Thunder Basin 15-8 on Friday night.
The loss put the Camels into the loser's bracket for a rematch with Central. The winner moved on to face the Bolts in the state championship game and the loser's season ended.
The Indians took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but the Camels tied the game 1-1 with an RBI single off the bat of Jadeyn Snyder in the bottom of the second frame. Central reclaimed the lead 3-1 with two runs in the third but the Camels tied it 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth.
Cheyenne scored three runs in the fifth and two more in the top of the seventh to take a four-run lead. Down to their last three outs, the Camels went down in order in the bottom of the seventh to fall 9-5.
Snyder led the team with two RBIs at the plate followed by Natalie Clonch and Alexis Alexander with one RBI apiece. Avery Gray took the loss on the mound with nine runs allowed (six earned) on 10 hits while striking out 12 in seven innings.
Campbell County went into the tournament as the defending state champions from a year ago. The Camels finished the season with a record of 19-10.
