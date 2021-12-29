The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team started the Hoop City Classic 2-1 this week in South Dakota, beating Mitchell and Houston of Tennessee and losing to First Assembly Christian School of Memphis, Tennessee.
The Bolts started the tournament against FACS on Tuesday, losing a close game 48-46. All-state senior guard Deegan Williams led the team with 23 points, followed by junior Kayden LaFramboise with 11 and sophomore Bodie Williams with seven.
Thunder Basin played a second game Tuesday, beating Mitchell 61-53 in front of their home fans. Senior Ethan Cox led the team in scoring with 18 points, followed by Deegan Williams with 17, LaFramboise with 13 and Bodie Williams with nine.
The Bolts had a quick turnaround after Tuesday's doubleheader but came out strong and beat Houston 57-52 on Wednesday. Deegan Williams led the way again with 19 points, followed by senior Cade Ayers with 10 and senior Ryan Baker with nine.
Deegan Williams' performance against Houston pushed him over the 1,000-point mark in his TBHS career Wednesday, coach Rory Williams said. He holds the school record for points scored in a career since TBHS opened in 2017.
Thunder Basin will close out the Hoop City Classic with a matchup against Brandon Valley at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Sioux Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.