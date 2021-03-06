The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team dropped a close game to Cheyenne Central 75-70 in the Class 4A Regional Championship Saturday night in Cheyenne.
After wins over Campbell County and Sheridan in the regional tournament, the loss to the Indians drops the Bolts to the No. 2 seed coming out of the East for the state tournament next weekend in Casper.
Thunder Basin shot the ball well against Central, scoring 15 points all from 3-point range in the first quarter and ending the game shooting 51% from the field and 52% from beyond the arc. After the Indians took a a 19-15 lead into the second quarter, the Bolts battled and trimmed Central's lead to 39-37 going into the locker room at halftime.
The Indians used the third quarter to slowly pull away and took a seven point lead into the fourth, but Thunder Basin was able to get back within reach at 69-65 with just over a minute left in the game. But after forcing the Bolts to foul, Central was able to ice the game at the free throw line to lock up the No. 1 seed from the East by winning the East Regional Tournament.
Leading in scoring for Thunder Basin was junior McKale Holte with 23 points, followed by junior Ryan Baker with 17, junior Deegan Williams with 13, senior Andre Felton with eight and junior Cade Ayers with three.
The Bolts will move on to the state tournament, where the team will play the No. 3 seed out of the West, Green River, in the quarterfinals.
Thunder Basin and Green River will play at noon Friday at Casper College.
For game updates, follow The Gillette News Record on Facebook and Twitter or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.