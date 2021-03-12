The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team was upset in the first round of the Class 4A State Basketball Tournament Friday morning in Casper, losing to Cody 59-56.
The Bolts were ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings all season and had an 18-game win streak until last week's loss to Cheyenne East in the East Regional Championship. Thunder Basin entered the state tournament as the No. 2 seed from the East while Cody was the West's No. 3 seed.
The Bolts struggled offensively right from the start against Cody, shooting 2-12 from the field and 0-6 from 3-point range in the first quarter to take an early 16-8 deficit. Thunder Basin was able to bounce back and outscore Cody 14-7 in the second half but still trailed 23-22 going into halftime.
Coming out of the locker room after the break, the Bolts took its first lead of the game just over a minute into the third quarter but Cody was able to respond by taking a 39-32 lead going into the fourth.
In the final quarter, turnovers and fouls proved to be the downfall of the Bolts as Cody was able to keep its lead by hitting several clutch free throws down the stretch.
The Bolts had a handful of opportunities to push the game to overtime. After Thunder Basin hit two 3-pointers and forced three Cody turnovers in a row, sophomore Joelie Spelts tied the game 54-54 with just under two minutes left in the game.
But Cody again returned to the free throw line, regaining the lead and forcing the Bolts call a timeout with six seconds left. Down 58-56, Thunder Basin's in-bounds pass hit senior Sydney Solem's fingertips before bouncing out of bounds.
After an intentional foul sent Cody back to the free throw line where the shooter split the two shots, senior Gabby Drube threw up a last second buzzer-beater that would have sent the game to overtime.
The shot fell to the floor and Cody's upset was complete.
Leading in scoring for the Bolts was Solem with 23 points, followed by Spelts with 10, senior Brecklyn Hamlin with eight, senior Kate Hladky with seven and Drube with six.
After entering the tournament as the defending state champions from 2019 (the tournament was canceled last year due to COVID-19), the Bolts will fall to the consolation bracket where the team will matchup with the West's No. 1 seed, Natrona County, who was also upset 53-51 in the first round of the tournament by East No. 4 seed Sheridan Friday morning.
Thunder Basin and Natrona County will play at 9 a.m. Saturday at Kelly Walsh High School.
For game updates, follow The Gillette News Record on Facebook and Twitter or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.