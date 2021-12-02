For the first time in nearly two years, college basketball games will be played inside the Pronghorn Center at Gillette College this weekend.
Six schools from Region IX and Region XIII in the National Junior College Athletic Association will play in 17 games between Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the first annual Border Wars Tournament.
The tournament is sponsored by the Wyoming Youth Basketball Association and features Casper College, Western Wyoming College, Miles City Community College, Western Nebraska College, Williston State College and Dawson Community College.
The tournament's first game will be played at noon Friday and run consecutively until the nightcap between the DCC and WNCC men at 7 p.m. Games will continue all day Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. both days.
Cost of attendance is $10 per day for adults and $5 for kids 12 years old and older, according to wybasketball.org. Concessions will be available all weekend.
