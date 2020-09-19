The Campbell County and Thunder Basin High School swimming and diving teams hosted Buffalo and Sheridan in the Gillette Duals Friday.
The Camels placed first in nine of the 12 events.
The first event was the 200-yard medley relay, where Campbell County's Skye Rehard, Berkeley Christensen, Ryann Drube and Haily Creary took first.
Thunder Basin's team of Kaylee Robertson, Anna Talbott, Hailey Walter and Madi Zach placed fourth. Campbell County's Patricia Hill, Cydney Pfaff, Bry Eby and Hayden Eldridge placed fifth.
Thunder Basin also had a team of Izzy Sullivan, Vallie Hoff, Brooke Zipperian and Hailey Weeks take seventh.
In event two, Campbell County's Allison Granat took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:04.30 and while teammate Zoe Gallion took third at 2:09.36.
Campbell County's Jaisley Mathes took fifth and Thunder Basin's Hailey Weeks and Eve Tuckett took seventh and ninth respectively.
In the 200-yard individual medley, the Camels' Ryann Drube and Hailey Creary placed first and second while teammate Patricia Hill took fifth. Thunder Basin's sophomore Izzy Sullivan was disqualified.
For the fourth event, Berkeley Christensen took first place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.51. Campbell County swimmers that also placed include Cydney Pfaff (fifth), Alexis Creary (11th), Jenifer Svalina-Peterson (16th), Hayden Eldridge (18th), Anna Gutierrez (19th) and Maddison Warner (21st).
For Thunder Basin, Kaylee Robertson led the team with a sixth place finish at 28.29. Other teammates that placed were Aryanna Erk (12th), Anna Talbott (14th) and Greeli Peterson (15th).
For diving, Sheridan's Maggie Moseley won the event with a final score of 192.75. Thunder Basin's Maleah Cope placed fifth, Sara Madsen placed sixth, Brooke Zipperian placed seventh and Malia Anderson placed eighth.
Campbell County doesn't field a dive team.
Event six was again won by Campbell County's Berkeley Christensen in the 100-yard butterfly. Her time was 59.84 was seven seconds ahead of second place.
Campbell County's Hailey Creary placed fourth and Bry Eby placed eighth.
For Thunder Basin, Anna Talbott took sixth and Vallie Hoff took ninth.
Next was the 100-yard freestyle, where Campbell County's Skye Rehard took first with a time of 58.57.
Camel finishers also include Cydney Pfaff (third), Jenifer Svalina-Peterson (12th), Hayden Eldridge (13th) and Maddison Warner (15th).
Thunder Basin finishers were Madi Zach (fifth) and Maci Wingfield (ninth).
In the 500-yard freestyle, Campbell County's Zoe Gallion took second with a time of 5:42.14. Jaisley Mathes also finished fourth at 6:04.72.
Thunder Basin's Kaylee Robertson placed fifth with a time of 6:16.98 while teammates Hailey Walter and Hailey Weeks finished sixth and seventh.
Event nine was the 200-yard freestyle relay, with Buffalo taking first place. Campbell County was not close behind, placing second by .3 seconds with Allison Granat, Syke Rehard, Zoe Gallion and Ryann Drube.
Thunder Basin's Izzy Sullivan, Anna Talbott, Vallie Hoff and Aryanna Erk placed fourth while the seventh place finishers for the Bolts were Maci Wingfield, Greeli Peterson, Maleah Cope and Eve Tuckett.
Campbell County's second team of Katie Edmonds, Maddison Warner, Jenifer Svalina-Peterson and Anna Gutierrez finished eighth.
The Camels' Allison Granat finished first in the 100-yard backstroke in event 10. Other Campbell County finishers were Patricia Hill (fifth), Alexis Creary (sixth), and Bry Eby (10th).
In the same event, Thunder Basin's Vallie Hoff finished 11th, Eve Tuckett finished 13th and Maci Wingfield finished 14th.
Campbell County took first again in the 100-yard breastroke with Skye Rehard taking first and Ryann Drube taking second. Both swimmers came within just over a second of each other with Rehard coming out on top at a time of 1:11.13.
Thunder Basin's Hailey Walter finished fifth while teammates Aryanna Erk and Greeli Peterson finished seventh and ninth.
In the 12th and final event, Campbell County once again came out on top i the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Berkeley Christensen, Zoe Gallion, Haily Creary and Allison Granat placed first with a time of 3:59.19. The Camels' second team finished fifth from swimmers Alexis Creary, Bry Eby, Jaisley Mathes and Katie Edmonds.
For Thunder Basin, Kaylee Robertson, Madi Zach, Aryanna Erk and Hailey Walter finished fourth with a time of 4:23.60. The Bolts' second team of Hailey Weeks, Greeli Peterson, Eve Tuckett and Maci Wingfield finished ninth.
For team scores, Campbell County beat Thunder Basin 122 to 58 and beat Sheridan 110 to 66. The Camels also beat Buffalo 101 to 77.
Sheridan beat Thunder Basin 116 to 62 while Buffalo beat Thunder Basin 126 to 57.
Both high school swimming and diving teams will compete next at home versus Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East at 4 p.m. Friday and again at home versus Cheyenne Central at 8 a.m. Saturday.
