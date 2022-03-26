The Campbell County High School girls soccer team split its first two conference games of the season on the road this weekend. The Camels lost to Laramie 2-1 on Friday and beat Cheyenne South 4-1 on Saturday.
Against the Plainsmen, Campbell County finished with four shots on goal. Junior Raimi Hadlky scored the team's lone goal off an assist by Payge Riedesel. Both of Laramie's goals were scored off of free kicks.
Sophomore Onna Castellanos finished with seven saves in net.
Against South, the Camels took an early 3-1 lead in the first half. Senior Ashley McNally started the scoring with a goal assisted by Hladky. Sophomore Aubry DeWine scored the team's second goal off an assist by Riedesel and McNally scored her second goal of the game off an assist by Payton Whitt at the end of the half.
In the second half, Hladky put the Camels up 4-1 with a goal assisted by Dewine. Campbell County finished with 17 shots and Castellanos had one save in net.
The Camels moved to 1-2 on the year and 1-1 in conference play. Campbell County will return to the field for a road game against Sheridan next weekend.
The Camels and Broncs will play at 6 p.m. Friday in Sheridan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.