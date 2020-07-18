The Roughriders improved to 3-0 in the Veterans Classic Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota, after scoring 28 runs in two games on Saturday.
Gillette scored 12 runs on 12 hits to beat Sioux Falls West (South Dakota) 12-8 before going on to mercy the 406 Flyers (Montana) 16-2 in the nightcap.
The Roughriders got off to an early start on offense against Sioux Falls West, taking a 10-0 lead by the fourth inning. Gillette nearly allowed a miraculous comeback from Sioux Falls West by allowing eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but held on long enough to take their first victory of the day.
"It was huge to be able to just stop the bleeding there, stopping those guys the way we did was pretty nice," senior Kaleb Lewis said.
Jason Fink got his seventh win on the mound, tossing five innings and giving up three earned runs on six hits. Gillette struggled on defense during their opponent's comeback attempt, committing three errors in a row during Sioux Falls West's five-run sixth inning.
Lewis, the hottest hitter in the Roughriders' lineup, continued to produce at the plate. Lewis went 3-3 in the game, including a triple and two RBIs.
"(Lewis) is just a reliable guy, every time he goes up to the plate he's probably going to get a hit," said Nate Perleberg, head coach of the Roughriders. "He goes to all fields, he doesn't swing at bad pitches and he'll take a walk when it's there. He's come into a different level of focus this month and it's a good way to end his last run at this."
Against the 406 Flyers, Gillette again got the bats going early, making a statement with a seven-run first inning to start the game. The quick offensive production allowed Matt Newlin to get into a groove on the mound for the Roughriders, earning him his seventh win on the season after only allowing one earned run on two hits.
"Anytime you're in a tournament like this and you have your starters eating up most of the innings in the game, it's a relief," Perleberg said.
Lewis pushed his hit-streak up to seven games with another big game at the plate, adding two more hits and three RBIs to bring his season RBI total to 56. Zach Brown also had three RBIs, while Brody Richardson and Cole Swisher added two more apiece.
"It felt great to get on some baseballs as a team," Lewis said. "I feel like I'm just focused, I'm not hot, just at a different level of focus.
"The guys trying to pitch to me, I'd say right now it's probably pretty tough."
The Roughriders totaled 23 hits and 28 runs on Friday to bring them to 3-0 in pool play going into Saturday.
"We're halfway through the tournament and we really need to go at it these next two days here," Perleberg said. "It's been our goal to win a tournament on the road and we're setting ourselves up for that right now."
Next for the Roughriders will be the Post 320 Shooters (Rapid City) at 10:30 a.m. and Pierre (South Dakota) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.