Brown, Pitter take home state titles, Camel girls set new state record

Sydalee Brown walked out of this weekend’s state indoor track meet as a champion in two individual events.
Brown won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.23 seconds and the 200-meter run with a time of 25.89. While the individual honors were nice, winning the two medals wasn’t her favorite part of the weekend.
Brown’s favorite moment was setting a new state record in the 4x200-meter relay with three of her teammates.
Brown, Aja Roberts, Nyomi Moore and Aubry DeWine won the race with a time of 1:45.38. The team beat the old state record of 1:46.32 set by Campbell County’s Kaylee Hove, Olivia McCann, Kassidy Wanke and Makayla Pzinski in 2015.
“That was so special,” Brown said. “That was the best part of my entire weekend. I could see the time when I finished and I just knew. I was like ‘Oh, my gosh, I need to find them.’ We knew that was definitely in the cards so it was just awesome.”
The four Camels celebrated the new state record with hugs near the finish line at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House. But the Camels still had a long day ahead of them.
The Campbell County girls team went into state as the defending state champions. Last year was the first indoor track title for the school since 2017.
The Camels were in a tight race in the team standings with Cheyenne Central. The Indians were able to surpass the Camels near the end of the meet to take home the team title with 103.33 points. The Camel girls finished second with a score of 100.
Despite the second-place finish, Brown was proud of the way she and her team competed over the weekend. Even though the senior took home two individual titles, Brown wasn’t completely satisfied as she looks ahead to the outdoor track season.
“It still really hasn’t all set in yet but I feel good about today’s meet,” Brown said. “But it’s always on to the next one. You’re never content. It doesn’t feel how I thought it would feel, and I’m not completely satisfied, but I am proud of myself.”
The Camel girls had four second-place finishes at the state meet. Charlotte Marasco finished second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.80, McKenna Hayes finished second in the shot put with a throw of 40-2.75, Moore finished second in the long jump with a distance of 18-0.5. The Camel girls 4x400-meter relay team finished second with a time of 4:15.20.
Moore’s jump of 18-0.5 tied the Campbell County school record, coach Micah Christensen said. She tied Paula Andrie, who set the record for the Camels in 2010.
Moore also finished third in the 55-meter dash (7.51) and fifth in the 200-meter run (26.82). Aubry DeWine finished third in the long jump (17-5.5), Ashley McNally tied for fourth in the high jump (5 feet), Averi DeWine finished fifth in the 800-meter run (2:26.26) and the Camel girls 4x800-meter relay team finished fifth (10:25.01).
Aubry DeWine finished sixth in the 200-meter run (26.86), Brown finished seventh in the triple jump (33-5), Roberts finished eighth in the 400-meter run (1:02.32), Madison Edwards finished eighth in the 55-meter hurdles (9.45) and Aysha Kratz finished eighth in the pole vault (9-6).
Senior Remar Pitter won the Camel boys lone state title. His jump of 23-6 earned him first place in the boys long jump. Pitter also finished tied for second in the high jump (6-2), third in the 200-meter run (22.94) and fourth in the 55-meter dash (6.65).
The Camel boys finished fourth in the 1600-meter sprint medley relay (3:47.77) and Ian Carter finished fourth in the long jump (20-6.75).
Braik Hurm finished fifth in the 1600-meter run (4:36.04), Branden Werkele finished fifth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.18) and sixth in the 55-meter dash (6.71), Brady Tompkins finished sixth in the long jump (20-2.5), Hurm finished eighth in the 3200-meter run (10:15.22) and Cooper Stevens finished eighth in the shot put (49-1.75).
The Camel boys finished fifth in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:35.21, sixth in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:39.17 and seventh in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:49.29.
Bolts girls 5th, boys 14th
The Thunder Basin girls placed in 10 events during the state meet. The team of Rylee Brandon, Abby Arnold, Mallory Jones and Madison Lubben finished second in the 4x800-meter relay (9:57.11).
Jayden Friedly, Raelee Caldwell, Kailynne Fitzpatrick and Abigale Hyttinen finished third in the 4x200-meter relay (1:50.21), Friedly, Brandon, Emelyn Schlekeway and Kaylee Terry finished third in the 4x400-meter relay (4:15.76), Brandon finished third in the 800-meter run (2:22.80) and Katelyn Mansheim finished third in the 55-meter hurdles (8.89).
Vinae Buford-Stillman tied for fourth in the high jump (5 feet), Arnold finished fifth in the 1600-meter run (5:30.21), Jalyn Shepherd finished sixth in the shot put (36-11), Friedly finished seventh in the 55-meter dash (7.65) and Mallory Jones finished seventh in the 3200-meter run (12:17.57).
For the Bolts boys, Steven Mansheim finished fifth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.18 and the team of Kyle Papenfuss, Bradley Ekstrom, Nolan Hottell and Carter Matthews finished fifth in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:39.15.,
