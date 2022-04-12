Avery Gray chuckled at the thought of having her sister as a teammate and her mom as a head coach.
“Some days it’s hard,” Gray said with a laugh.
But other days — Saturday for example — playing on the same field as her sister and mom is one of the most rewarding things about playing softball. Being able to win big games alongside both her family and her teammates is one of the best experiences Gray has had playing at Campbell County High School.
Gray threw her first complete game no-hitter this season against Laramie in game one of this weekend’s doubleheader. The Camel sophomore allowed three unearned runs in seven innings of work while striking out 13 of the 25 Plainsmen she faced.
The very next game, Gray’s sister, freshman Bayley Gray, hit her first career out-of-the-park home run. Bayley didn’t expect the ball to land over the fence because she hadn’t even swung full speed.
“I’ve never even had one in practice,” Bayley said. “I really surprised myself. But I’m really proud of myself, too.”
The sisters’ accomplishments came during a big weekend for the Camels. Campbell County improved to 9-4 on the season and 5-0 in conference play with a 3-1 showing this weekend.
Laramie went into the weekend as the No. 4-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media softball rankings and is one of the best teams in the state so far. Avery prepared all week leading up to the matchup with the Plainsmen.
“Laramie is a good team and I knew coming in that I had to be on,” Avery said. “I knew my movement had to be working and I worked hard all last week to make sure it would work.”
Avery has thrown a handful of no-hitters before but this weekend’s was her first complete game no-hitter of the season. In eight games on the mound, she’s compiled a .816 ERA and has a .121 batting average. Avery leads the state with 72 strikeouts in 43.1 innings of work.
No-hitting one of the best teams in the state was an exciting moment for Avery. But watching her younger sister round the bases after hitting her first career home run was an equally proud moment.
“It was really exciting,” Avery said. “I was very happy to experience it on the same field as her.”
Bayley was on the fence about playing softball at all in high school. But being able to play with her older sister as well as the rest of her teammates has made the experience well worth it already this season.
“I never really played with my sister before in travel ball, so it’s cool having her there,” Bayley said. “I’m proud of our team for beating Laramie on Saturday.”
Haley Gray — Avery and Bayley’s mom — is in her second year coaching at Campbell County. The Camels are the defending state champions and are off to another hot start this season.
“We have all the tools for a state championship team,” Haley said. “Our defense is phenomenal and that’s really good to see. ... We have the best pitching lineup in the state. Last year our missing piece was a consistent stick and I think we have that this year.”
Avery credits the defense behind her for helping complete the no-hitter. The Camels have more than a few freshmen and sophomores stepping up to fill key roles both in the field and at the plate.
“In that Laramie game, our outfielders did an amazing job playing with the wind,” Avery said. “I’m proud of them for making that adjustment because they did an amazing job.”
Bayley wasn’t the only Camel to hit her first career home run this weekend. Alexis Alexander drove one over the left field fence during Friday’s conference matchup with Cheyenne South.
Alexander’s teammates celebrated with her as she crossed the plate and also took turns signing her home run ball in the dugout.
“It was really neat to see that,” Haley said. “I love the enthusiasm that they have for one another. They get so excited for each other. We’re not a big team so for us to have this much success with our slugging is pretty neat.”
Haley was proud of her entire team for this weekend’s performance. But watching both of her daughters find success in the same jersey on the same field was also a proud mom-moment.
“I was incredibly proud of them this weekend,” Haley said. “They put in a lot of extra work to get to this point. ... This is just a really special time and I know that these are the times that you’ll never get back. It goes so quick but down the road I know these will be some of my absolute favorite memories.”
The important thing now will be for the Camels to continue building on the momentum that’s been established so far this season.
“We just need to keep it rolling,” Haley said. “We have a really young team again but we have a lot of underclassmen stepping up which is really cool. We have an awesome team and we have an awesome chance to win state again. Getting through Laramie this weekend was huge.”
Campbell County returned to the field Monday for a road doubleheader with Wheatland. Results were not available before print deadline.
The Camels will play their first crosstown doubleheader with No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin this week. The Bolts will host Campbell County at 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
