The Gillette Rodeo Club has begun the spring rodeo season with one thing in mind: qualify for the high school national finals in July.
To qualify for the national rodeo, which will take place in Gillette, competitors need to end the state rodeo in June ranked in the top four of an event. Laramie was the first rodeo of the spring season last week. The final rodeo of the spring season is May 28 in Buffalo, before the state finals begin in June.
Last year’s team had a large senior class, leaving this year’s seniors Kash Reynolds and RaeLee Caldwell to step up and lead the team. Both said they want to continue the experience they received for the future club members.
Caldwell, a Thunder Basin student and Eastern Wyoming College signee, is looking to spend the spring improving as a rider. She competes in barrel and breakaway riding, but goat tying is her specialty. Like many of her rodeo peers, she has been on a horse for as long as she can remember.
Reynolds, a senior at Campbell County High School, has mixed feelings about his final year with the club. It’s a win-or-go-home type of season for him before he heads off to Casper College to continue his rodeo career.
Reynolds is confident in his team and said they have the talent to have plenty of qualifiers in the national final.
The club had 42 individuals or teams finish in the top 10 across 13 events. The junior high level had seven that finished the second day as the top individual or team in an event.
The rodeo athletes are excited about the opportunity to represent their city in the high school rodeo final. For the seniors, it’s the perfect way to send off their high school careers in their home town.
Caitlin Moore, a sophomore, wants to have a better performance in the national rodeo than her previous year. She qualified in sixth and eighth grade for the junior high national rodeo and last year for the high school rodeo as a freshman. Moore started with the Gillette Rodeo Club in seventh grade but has been competing since she was 6.
On a windy Thursday afternoon, Moore was working with two of her horses. One is her barrel-racing horse, which she just got a year ago. With how new the horse is, it’s taken some time to get her ready to perform.
Moore competes in five events: barrel racing, goat tying, breakaway roping, team roping and pole bending. She said she’s best at pole bending. Part of her success at pole bending stems from her pole bending horse which she has had since it was a year old.
The relationship that Moore builds with her horses is what makes the sport stand out for her.
“It’s like having a teammate that always listens,” Moore said. “It’s not like having teammates that’ll always argue.”
The connection the athletes have with their horses is one that is unique to rodeo. Moore, Caldwell and Reynolds all grew up on ranches and have always been around horses. The ability to continue to develop their horses through the years is why they all have a love for competing in rodeo.
As the competitors grow, their horses grow with them. As some move on to college, like Caldwell and Reynolds, their horses move on with them. Moore has three more years counting this year before she has to decide on competing at the college level.
But for the rest of the season, it’s about continuing to grow for some and finishing strong for others.
Gillette’s next rodeo will be in Rock Springs on Saturday and Sunday.
