Thunder Basin High School wresting coach Mikah Kadera wanted to carry the momentum from a Friday 71-6 win into Saturday. The Bolts complied in the first dual of the day, dominating Cheyenne Central, but No. 3-ranked Cheyenne East proved too much to handle after.
The Bolts started Saturday’s action at Campbell County High School against Cheyenne Central and had no trouble, winning 57-9. The Indians only won two matches.
“The Central dual, we came out offensive again and got the ball rolling,” Kadera said. “Momentum in duals is huge. If you get the ball rolling, win after win, then it makes things fun and it makes it easier for guys to go out there hyped up.”
Junior Dylan Catlin started the morning with a convincing 13-5 major decision at 138 pounds, before Central won one of its matches at 145. That brought 152-pound senior Warren Carr to the mat and he rolled to a 14-1 major decision, despite not wrestling up to his standard.
“The first match I was just really sloppy, just really slow. I thought I probably should’ve got a pin in that one,” Carr said. “I don’t know if I put too much pressure on myself to go get the tech or trying to force it. I just kind of felt slow the whole day.”
The Bolts rattled off five straight wins, including three pins. Logan Geiser was up next at 160 pounds and got a pin 28 seconds into the second period. Lane Catlin at 195 also had a second-period pin, while 220-pounder Dylan Skillings scored a pin 32 seconds into the third period.
TBHS had to work a little harder in its next two matches. Aidyn Mitchell controlled his match throughout at 170 pounds and won 14-2, and Christopher Richter edged Jarod Dilly in a tight 4-2 contest at 182 pounds.
A forfeit at heavyweight put Thunder Basin ahead 39-3 with five matches to go. Its final loss of the dual came at 106 pounds, but those points were immediately made up when Central forfeited at 113 pounds.
That brought sophomore Seamus Casey to the mat for a rare occasion that he was physically outmatched. Central’s Adam Roberts had Casey on his back for a good part of the third period, but Casey made a late takedown to seal the 7-2 decision.
“He’s a really strong kid — really, really strong,” Casey said. “I’ve worked hard to condition myself to be the strong guy out on the mat and that kid was just a lot stronger than me. So I just had to overcome that with technique and stuff.”
The final head-to-head win for Thunder Basin was notched by 126-pounder Jeric Igo, who was ahead 12-2 late but settled for a 12-6 decision. Central was open at 132 to finish the dual, giving the Bolts the 57-9 win.
Following the break for JV matches, Thunder Basin’s varsity took the mat again about an hour after beating Central. This time they faced Cheyenne East, the state’s No. 3 ranked team, and a slow start was the difference.
After losing at 145 pounds to open the dual, Carr put the first TBHS points on the board with a 15-2 win. Again, he wasn’t particularly happy with his performance and wanted for a pin or a technical fall.
The Bolts couldn’t turn his major decision into any momentum and East rattled off five straight wins to take a 23-4 lead.
Senior Dalton McInerney got TBHS back on track at heavyweight. He made a takedown 20 seconds into the match, then used the next 20 seconds to secure the pin.
East won the next two matches at 106 and 113, which put TBHS behind 35-10 and left a small chance to win with four pins in the last four matches. The Bolts could only get three.
Casey won by pin 33 seconds into the second period, while 132-pound Zion Morbeto and Catlin both got the pin in the first round. But that only brought Thunder Basin within 39-28 to end the dual.
The Thunderbirds provided by far the biggest challenge of the weekend, but the Bolts still felt like they could’ve walked away with a win.
“I think East is an excellent team, but at the same time we could have beat them,” Casey said. “A lot of it is just bringing the right mentality to every match and not overthinking it.”
