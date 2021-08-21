Andrew Rose hates losing.
Even a friendly battle with Nerf guns in the living room with his son turns into an all-out war for Rose.
He’s not shy about admitting that he’ll take any advantage to be victorious.
“I am 100% a competitor,” he said. “That’s where my blood runs. I love competition and I’d be lying if I didn’t say that I want to win.”
Rose won a state championship as a player at Campbell County High School in 2006. While he won plenty as a player for CCHS, he hasn’t had the same luck wearing the coaching headset. Rose, who is going into his third year as head coach of the football program, has a career record at Campbell County of 3-16.
Rose isn’t to blame for the woes of a once-dominant CCHS football program. He inherited a team coming off back-to-back win-less seasons in 2017 and 2018.
In his first year as head coach in 2019, the Camels made the playoffs with a 2-8 record and nearly upset No. 1 seed Thunder Basin in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
But the Camels suffered another setback last year by missing the playoffs with a 1-8 record. Campbell County allowed an average of 32.56 points a game last season while scoring just 13.89, according to wyoming-football.com.
It would be an understatement to say the Campbell County football program has struggled since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017. In the last four seasons, the Camels are 3-34.
As a competitor, Rose is tired of losing. He and the rest of his coaching staff believe they’ve paid their dues over the last four years. Now, he believes it’s Campbell County’s time to return to glory.
The last four seasons have been all about patience for the Campbell County football program. Now four years removed from the split, Rose hopes to field a competitive team that has the ability to surprise the other nine teams in Class 4A.
“My old man uses the saying, ‘The worm will turn.’ We just have to be patient and kind of let things process through,” Rose said. “As long as we’re putting in maximum effort, the kids will feed off of that. The worm will turn and eventually it will be CCHS’s time to shine.”
Campbell County had 92 players at the first day of practice on Aug. 9. Across town, Thunder Basin had 120 kids come out for the football program, the most in school history.
A new year presents a new opportunity for underclassmen to fill the gaps left from last year’s seniors. For Campbell County, the most glaring shoes to fill will be at the quarterback position.
Camels to start underclassman at QB
No official depth chart will be released for the Camels until its first game on the road against Rock Springs. Regardless of what shakes out in practice between now and then, Campbell County will have an underclassmen calling plays behind center this year.
Sophomore Aidan Dorr and freshman Mason Drube were teammates this summer on the Post 42 American Legion baseball team. Both had opportunities to show off their arms on the mound during the Roughriders 50-36 season.
After baseball season, the two teammates were thrust into a position battle at quarterback. After a week and a half of practices, Rose said there’s still no clear leader at the position.
The winner of the job will take over for Kaden Race, who graduated in the spring. Race was an all-conference honorable mention last year after throwing for 1,261 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 421 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
“Mason and Dorr are baseball guys but they’ve consistently picked up a football all summer long,” Rose said. “They’ve come to open-throwing and weights. They’ve still done football stuff and I’m fairly certain they’re meeting up in their off time and gathering wide receivers and throwing.
“We haven’t had that in so long. And not just since the split.”
After inheriting a team that hadn’t won a game in two seasons, Rose said competitions between players at certain positions were few and far between.
“Now we have this awesome problem of competition,” Rose said. “You only have 11 spots that you can fill. ... Having that as a coach is kind of a good and a bad problem to have but in the long run it’s great because competition breeds success and growth.
“It pushes kids to reach limits and then exceed expectations because they want to play.”
Having a young quarterback requires some of the upperclassmen in other key positions to step up and ensure their new quarterback is comfortable. That’s where Will Miller steps in.
“It’s going to be pretty important,” Miller said about having guys step up into bigger roles this year. “We’re going to have to help the younger quarterback kind of learn how to play on a varsity field and get the feeling of playing in a varsity game.”
Miller played both ways last year for the Camels at linebacker and running back. He was named second team all-state and first team all-conference for defense and second team all-conference for offense.
Miller rushed for 549 yards in 130 attempts with three touchdowns last year. On defense, he was second on the team with 106 defensive points, 66 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Winning games is always the goal for any high school football player. But Miller and his teammates also will have to maintain good attitudes throughout the season in order to be successful.
While Miller will be a key asset for the Camels’ defense, he’ll also try to ease the transition for his sophomore or freshman quarterback as they find their stride on varsity.
Discipline and preparedness will be key
What cost the Camels the most during the team’s eight losses last season wasn’t the physical mistakes. It was the mental ones.
Going into a fresh season, Rose wants his players to be prepared for what they’ll see on the field on Friday nights. He distributed playbooks early on in the offseason this summer and has noticed his players taking a keen interest in learning more about the game of football.
“We’ve probably done more time in a classroom this year than we have in any other year,” Rose said. “We’re going over coverages and going over plays and rules.
“Right now we are more prepared defensively in just knowing where everyone should line up than we have been in the past.”
The Camels will return one all-state player on offense this season. Lineman Taylor Foss earned second team all-state and first team all-conference last year for offense and second team all-conference for defense.
Campbell County lost second team all-conference tight end Xander Beeson to graduation but had senior Logan Dymond transition from tennis to football for his final year at CCHS. Campbell County also graduated four all-conference honorable mentions at wide receiver.
Confidence and trust
To succeed on the field, the Campbell County football team must first succeed in the locker room. That comes down to building a team chemistry among the upperclassmen and underclassmen as well as trusting one another to put forth maximum effort.
“We just have to put in all our effort no matter what,” Miller said. “We can’t care about what the scoreboard says. We want to play and have fun and that’s how winning will happen.”
To this year’s team, Campbell County’s struggles on the football field are a thing of the past. This year is about growing together as one and proving to the rest of the state that the Camels aren’t a free win on the schedule.
Campbell County will travel to start the season, visiting Rock Springs for a game at 6 p.m. Friday. The Camels will play four homes games and five away games.
