Thunder Basin’s Anthony Montes and Campbell County’s Deacon Cain run the final leg of the 1600-meter sprint medley Saturday during the State Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette.
Campbell County’s Kendra Jensen tries to catch her breath after competing in the 3200-meter run Saturday during the State Indoor Tack and Field Championships at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette.
Thunder Basin’s Anthony Montes and Campbell County’s Deacon Cain run the final leg of the 1600-meter sprint medley Saturday during the State Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette.
Campbell County’s Kendra Jensen tries to catch her breath after competing in the 3200-meter run Saturday during the State Indoor Tack and Field Championships at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette.
Thunder Basin High School and Campbell County High School finished just outside of placing in both the boys and girls finalists at the state indoor track meet this weekend.
“The team did everything we asked of them going in to the state meet,” Bolts coach Tanner Kelting said. “I told the kids it was going to be close to placing. Our girls performed really well, and our boys came just a few points away from placing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.