While the Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team may have come out of the gate slow, the Bolts used a strong shooting performance in the second half to earn its first conference win of the season over Kelly Walsh 66-40 Friday night.
Thunder Basin took a 13-11 lead into the second quarter but the two teams went into the locker room midway through tied 24-24. The Bolts locked down defensively which led to plenty of shooting opportunities on the opposite end of the floor, TBHS head coach Rory Williams said.
Thunder Basin outscored the Trojans 42-16 in the second half, including 26-7 in the third quarter. Leading the Bolts in scoring was junior McKale Holte with 23 points, followed by junior Deegan Williams with 16 and junior Ryan Baker with 13.
The Bolts entered the weekend ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings and improved to 7-2 on the season. Now with a 1-0 record in conference play, Thunder Basin will next play rival Sheridan at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at TBHS.
