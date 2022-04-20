The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls soccer teams played a doubleheader on the road in Sheridan on Tuesday night. The Bolts girls beat the Broncs 3-1 and the boys fell 4-3.
For the girls, Alex Michael scored an unassisted goal, Cena Carlson scored off an assist by Michael and Kylie Hayes scored off an assist by Carlson. The win pushes the Bolts to 7-0 on the year and 6-0 in conference play.
Through its first seven games, the Bolts girls have outscored opponents 28-2.
On the boys side, Jorge Suarez scored two penalty kicks during Tuesday's loss and Caleb Howell scored a goal off an assist by Cade Ayers. The loss drops the Bolts boys to 3-4 on the year and 3-3 in conference play.
Both the Bolts boys and girls will return to the field for a pair of conference games this weekend. The boys will play in Cheyenne and the girls will play at home.
The girls will host Cheyenne Central at 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne East at 1 p.m. Saturday at TBHS. The boys will play Central at 6 p.m. Friday and East at noon Saturday in Cheyenne.
