Friday's state tournament game between Gillette and Cheyenne was all about momentum. Cheyenne ended the rivalry game with just a little more than Gillette.
The Roughriders fell short 7-6 in nine innings Friday night in Rock Springs. Gillette now must win three straight games to win the state championship.
"I like where we're at," said Nate Perleberg, head coach of the Roughriders. "I think we can get back there on Sunday and do what we need to do."
The atmosphere in Rock Springs was tense all night. College returner Mason Powell said players, coaches and fans were all feeding into the hype of the playoff atmosphere.
"It was really intense for both teams the whole game," Powell said. "It's a rivalry that we've had for years. It was a high intensity game that was really fun as a competitor to play in."
Perleberg said that's what the state tournament is all about.
"It was just a great baseball game between two great teams," Perleberg said. "I'm proud of our guys for fighting until the end. We made a lot of clutch plays tonight."
The Roughriders started the game up 5-0 after three innings but Cheyenne exploded for six runs in the fourth to take their first lead of the game. The rally was capped by a Cheyenne grand slam.
Gillette never got the lead back.
Kaden Race started on the mound for Gillette. He tossed 4.1 innings and surrendered six runs (one earned) on eight hits while striking out four. Brody Richardson relieved Race for 1.2 innings and gave up one hit and struck out four.
Hayden Sylte also made an appearance on the mound, throwing 2.2 innings and striking out three. Sylte was pulled in the ninth inning to preserve his pitch count to allow him to pitch again Sunday.
Offensively, runs were dispersed evenly throughout the lineup with six different Roughriders driving in one run. Tanner Richards, Powell and Richardson all went deep for Gillette to keep the team within striking distance.
The Roughriders had several chances to take the lead back from Cheyenne but couldn't capitalize. After losing the lead 6-5, Richards hit a clutch opposite field homer to tie the game.
Neither team scored in the seventh inning which pushed the game into extra innings. No runs were scored again until the ninth inning when Cheyenne scored on a sacrifice fly to take back the lead.
The Roughriders were in a good situation to score in the bottom of the ninth when Race reached on an error to start the inning. Cheyenne's pitcher recorded two quick outs before Powell singled to left field and got Race to third base.
The game ended on a Richardson ground out, a play he nearly beat out at first base.
"Getting down to one swing like that, there's a lot of things that can happen there," Perleberg said. "We have the right guys to make up for one loss."
The Roughriders' championship hopes are still alive as they move to the losers' bracket to face Casper. Cheyenne will advance to play Sheridan.
Though the path is now tougher for Gillette with a loss in the tournament, three straight wins would seal a state championship win.
"We have to move on. The last couple of years we've been in this situation before and last year we didn't move on when we needed to," Perleberg said. "Nobody wants to be in this situation. The bottom line is you have to get beat twice to be eliminated.
"We just need to work our way back the hard way. That's the only way these guys know how to do it."
Powell said the team isn't hanging their heads after the loss as they still have a chance to potentially rematch with rival Cheyenne in the championship.
"I'm feeling oddly confident right now. Our team is something special," Powell said. "We're going to come back and show them that we're the better team. I'm upset that we lost but me and my teammates are very confident right now."
First pitch against Casper will be at 4 p.m. Saturday in Rock Springs.
For tournament updates and Roughriders game recaps, visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.