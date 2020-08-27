The Thunder Basin boys tennis team had a chance to work on different areas of the game without too much pressure Thursday at home.
The Bolts faced off against Scottsbluff and Gering, Nebraska in an exhibition format they usually don’t play in. Instead of playing the usual two singles and three doubles matches, the two teams competed in several exhibition matches where the first player to win eight games won.
TBHS coach Paul Stevens told his players to use the non-conference matches to improve their game. He also used the opportunity to experiment with a few different lineups.
“I played two different No. 3 doubles teams, because we’re trying to figure that out,” Stevens said. “We also tried to get kids matches, so we had all of our varsity and JV. … Definitely a different style.
“I tried to tell kids to work on some things.”
If the exhibition matches were scored like normal, the Bolts would’ve beat Gering 4-1 and lost to Scottsbluff 3-2. But those results are not official by any means.
Thunder Basin’s strongest area on the day was the No. 1 doubles team, Stevens said. Joel Klaassen and Mason Miller won both of their matches, 8-3 and then a closer contest 8-6. Stevens said he was proud of the way they played in the close one against Scottsbluff after struggling to win some of the tight ones last season.
Klaassen said this is about the time in the season that he and Miller start hitting their groove, but he still isn’t quite satisfied with where they’re at.
“We definitely have some things to work on before we get into some more complicated matches. But yeah, we’re not doing bad,” he said. “For me, it’s serve returns.”
Stevens said when his upperclassmen are performing well and leading from the front, it tends to trickle down to the rest of the team.
“Seeing those senior leaders step up and bring some good play in matches, it sets an example and shows the younger players what we’re out there for,” Stevens said.
In Nebraska, boys high school tennis is in the fall and girls play in the spring, which is why it was boys only Thursday for TBHS. It’s vice versa in South Dakota, so the girls team will hit the road to play Rapid City (South Dakota) Stevens and Rapid City Central on Tuesday.
