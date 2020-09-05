The Thunder Basin girls volleyball team graced its home floor for the first time this season Saturday for a pair of three-set matches.
The Bolts faced off against Cheyenne South to start the day and dispatched the Bison 25-18 and 25-19. Then they made even quicker work of Green River to finish the day and rolled to another two-set win, 25-11 and 25-13.
It was a day of experimenting for the Thunder Basin volleyball team, who tried a new rotation and had girls in some different spots.
“I thought today went well for one reason. We’ve had kids sick and injured and we haven’t gone through this rotation one time,” TBHS coach Wenett Martin said. “We went through a total lineup change and we didn’t get to practice it one time.”
During the first match of the day, Thunder Basin pulled away late in both sets to outlast an energetic South team. The first set was still close late with the Bolts leading 17-15, but they scored eight of the next 11 points to secure the 25-18 win.
Sophomore Joelie Spelts led the team with four kills and senior Kate Hladky added three kills to go along with her five assists. The final two points of the first set came off a block by Brooke Conklin and then an ace from Taylor Hamilton.
The second set had a similar story line. Cheyenne South found a big burst of energy midway through and actually led 13-11. Back-to-back kills by Spelts and Conklin gave the Bolts a little separation at 17-15 and they pulled away form there.
An ace by Hamilton, then a kill by Gabby Drube pushed the lead up to 21-16, before Drube finished off the Bison with an ace for the 25-19 win.
Hladky was all over the court for the Bolts, leading in assists again with eight and also contributing six kills to go with her stellar defense. Conklin led the way with five kills and Spelts finished with four.
With TBHS running a 6-2 rotation with a pair of setters, Martin called on Hladky to be more of a hitter Saturday, which is the first time she’s played that role in her entire volleyball career.
“It’s different. Martin called me last week and was like, ‘What would you think about hitting?’ I said I’d be open to trying,” Hladky said. “Actually this was my first time ever hitting from the front row. It was a lot of fun.”
Hladky added that she was confident she could step into the role and it was “nice to have all these different skills.”
Thunder Basin 2, Green River 0
Much of the setting duties fell on the shoulders of junior Taylor Hamilton during the second match and Saturday was her first time setting at the varsity level. Conklin and Spelts, who both had a big match against Green River, said Hamilton played well in her debut.
The Bolts took control from the opening serve. Two straight aces from Hamilton made it 5-1, before a Hladky kill and a block from Hannah Durgin pushed the lead to 7-1.
The difference was still the same later in the match, with TBHS ahead 17-11, before Conklin served eight straight points to close the match out. She had three aces during that stretch and the Bolts dominated the first set 25-11.
Conklin, who was a secondary hitter last season, said she expects her play and leadership to take a step up this season.
“As a senior, I feel like I need to be in that leadership role more,” Conklin said.
The second set wasn’t much better for Green River. After the Bolts took a commanding 9-1 lead out of the gate, the Wolves hung around, but could never catch up.
Green River clawed its way back to within five points at 15-10, before TBHS started feeding the ball to Spelts. The Bolts outscored the Wolves 10-3 the rest of the way and Spelts had five kills during that stretch, including a powerful spike to end the match 25-13.
Spelts finished the Green River match with eight kills, while Conklin finished with five. Hladky had eight assists, seven of those coming in the second set, and Hamilton finished with six assists in the two matches. Defensively, Ellie Thomas and Elsa Clark had three digs apiece.
Apart from the new rotation, one of the adjustments Saturday included working Clark into the lineup for her season debut. The returning all-stater is playing with a torn ACL and only played in the back row as the libero, but Martin said she performed well.
“That’s why she was all-state,” Martin said.
After being up for more than 20 hours for the one-day invite in Cheyenne last week, Spelts said it was nice to get back on Thunder Basin’s home court and pick up a pair of wins.
“It’s nice to get home right away and not have to drive four hours. … While we were playing it wasn’t bad last week, but having to play three games and then still drive home was tough,” Spelts said. “Plus all our family can come to the home games.”
The Bolts jump into conference action next week and it starts with cross-town rival Campbell County High School on Thursday. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. at CCHS.
