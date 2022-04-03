The Campbell County High School softball team improved to 6-3 on the season and 3-0 in conference play with a doubleheader sweep of Wheatland on Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The Camels beat Wheatland 16-0 in game one and 17-6 in game two. The first game counted as a conference game and the second was a nonconference game.
In game one, Campbell County out-hit the Bulldogs 13-2. Lanae Kimbley led the way at the plate with four RBIs after hitting a bases-clearing grand slam in the bottom of the first inning.
Jadeyn Snyder drove in three runs and Avery Gray, Paige Shaffer and Patience Smith each drove in two. Shaffer also homered on the third inning.
Gray earned the win on the mound with no earned runs on two hits and nine strikeouts in three innings. Samantha Torres pitched two innings in relief and allowed no runs on no hits while striking out four.
In game two, the Camels continued to find gaps in the defense at the plate and out-hit Wheatland 15-4. Smith and Gray led the team with three RBIs each and Snyder drove in two.
Shaffer earned the win with five earned runs allowed on four hits and five strikeouts. Gray pitched one inning of relief and struck out all three batters she faced.
Campbell County will return to the field next weekend for a pair of doubleheaders. The Camels will host Cheyenne South at 4 and 6 p.m. Friday and Laramie at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
