Senior Hayden Sylte lit the fuse with five first-half 3-pointers Thursday night to lead the Bolts to a convincing 75-40 win at the Flaming Gorge Classic in Green River.
The Thunder Basin boys basketball team exploded on offense for a 26-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and kept pulling away from Bear Lake, Idaho, to open play at the tournament.
TBHS is now 4-0 on the season and has been killing teams from deep. The Bolts have won by an average of 29 points and Thursday they made 16 3-pointers.
“We shot it really well,” said TBHS coach Rory Williams. “Hayden got it going, Blaine Allen got it going a little bit. It got pretty ugly pretty fast.”
It was Sylte’s second time this season hitting five or more triples in the first half and the team fed off his hot start. Four of the 3s came in the first five minutes of the game, as the Bolts took a 16-7 lead near the three-minute mark.
“That just kind of fueled our fire,” Williams said. “It just helps build momentum when you’re able to to get it going that fast.”
Sylte has been a streaky shooter this season and Bear Lake’s defense set up perfectly for him to go off in the first quarter.
“They were kind of in a 2-3 zone, which that’s a shooting team’s dream,” Sylte said. “I just started hot and my teammates kept feeding me the ball.”
Allen, a senior, padded the first quarter lead with a spinning layup and a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions inside a minute left to make it 24-9. Then junior Wyatt Tarter laid the ball in with 40 seconds remaining to send the game into the second quarter at 26-9.
The hot shooting continued into the second period and Allen, Sylte, and Jordan Klaasen all nailed a 3 in the first few minutes to quickly push the lead to 35-9. But the Bolts cooled down a little bit after that.
The only two TBHS points in the next four minutes were a pair of free throws from senior Mason Hamilton. However, the Bolts had one more surge before the half, as Allen hit a 3 with 25 seconds left and sophomore Deegan Williams assisted sophomore McKale Holte for a trey at the buzzer.
That sent Thunder Basin to the locker room with a commanding 43-19 lead. Sylte said the Bolts lacked some focus coming out of the locker room for the second half, but they were still able to pull away more.
Hamilton had a steal and score near the three-minute mark to extend the lead to 55-28 and then he hit a deep 3 a minute later to make it 58-30. The lead was up to 60-32 at the end of three quarters.
Coach Williams said the Bolts “just kind of played it out in the second half” with such a big lead. Sylte hit his sixth and seventh 3s in the first couple minutes of the fourth quarter and Deegan Williams added another triple before the starters were pulled for the final six minutes and change.
One of the biggest keys for the Bolts was pace of the game. Sylte said Bear Lake was scrappy and wanted to slow the pace. Bear Lake had the advantage in the size department, but pushing the pace took the Idaho team out of its rhythm.
Sylte loves the direction the program is taking.
“It’s a great start,” he said. “4-0 in the first four games and our JV won today, too. So to have all our programs winning, it’s just an awesome feeling.”
The Bolts have two games Friday. The first game is at 11:20 a.m. against Lyman in Rock Springs, before taking on Rock Springs High School on its home court at 6 p.m.
