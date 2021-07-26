Last week, Post 42 American Legion baseball coach Nate Perleberg said seeds for the Class AA state tournament didn't mean much once tournament play got underway.
The Roughriders, who went into the tournament with the East No. 4 seed, proved Perleberg right by upsetting West No. 1 seed Casper 5-4 in extra innings during the opening round Monday afternoon in Laramie.
Gillette set the tone against the Oilers by scoring two quick runs in the top half of the first inning. Thunder Basin High School graduate Brody Richardson drove in the first run on a fielder's choice while Campbell County rising senior Jason Fink scored Cory Schilling on an RBI single to center field.
Former Camel Kaden Race got the start for the Roughriders in game one of the tournament and cruised through the first inning before running into trouble in the bottom of the second. Casper plated two runs to tie the game 2-2 before both team's pitchers took over the rest of the way.
Casper and Gillette remained deadlocked 2-2 through the next five innings, ending the seventh inning tied and forcing an extra inning.
In the top of the eighth, Fink earned his second RBI of the game on a single to score Race from third base. After going up 3-2, Gillette's Matt Newlin drove in two more runs on a single for some huge insurance runs that ended up being the difference in the game.
After taking the mound in the bottom of the seventh, Fink returned to the rubber to try and secure his fourth save of the season. But the Oilers had other ideas.
After getting two quick outs to start the inning, Fink walked the next three batters to load the bases and put the tying run on first base. After a mound visit with Perleberg, Fink allowed a single that scored two Casper runners and cut Gillette's lead to 5-4 with the tying run on second base.
Fink was able to settle down and got two quick strikes on the next hitter before gearing up for one final fastball, forcing the Casper hitter to pop-out to shallow left field where Race was able to make the catch to end the game. While it wasn't the smoothest finish, the Roughriders were able to come away with a win and move on in the winner's bracket.
"You know it's really ironic because I think we said if we scored five runs against them we could beat them," Perleberg said. "We just went into today wanting to win today, and that really helps us going forward."
Race threw 4.2 innings on the mound and finished with two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out eight. Newlin threw 1.2 innings in relief and allowed no runs on two hits.
Fink earned the save with 1.2 innings of work, allowing two earned runs on one hit while striking out three and walking three.
At the plate, Fink and Newlin led the way with two RBIs apiece while Richardson drove in one.
Gillette will move on to face the winner of East No. 2 seed Laramie and West No. 3 seed Jackson in the next round. The Roughriders will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Laramie.
The Roughriders went 2-3 against Laramie during the regular season, winning 4-0 and 11-7 and losing 9-1, 11-0 and 1-0. Gillette was 2-0 over Jackson with 9-1 and 18-0 wins.
