Five athletes from Gillette and one from Wright will start competition for the Junior High National Rodeo this weekend in Des Moines, Iowa.
Athletes who finished in the top-4 in the regular season standings qualified for nationals. Nine rodeos counted toward the season standings, including the state finals that were held in Gillette last month.
- Rickie Rourke qualified in barrel racing, girls goat-tying, ribbon-roping and breakaway. Rourke finished in third place in barrel racing with 71 points, third in girls goat-tying with 67 points and third place in breakaway with 40 points.
- Jace Rourke qualified in two events. He finished second in tie-down calf roping with 71 points and won boys goat-tying with 75 points.
- Tyson Schmelzle was the state champion bareback steer rider with 90 points.
- Denton Mackey qualified in the boys breakaway with 52 points.
- Ava Reno qualified in ribbon-roping with partner Jaxon Farella with 80 points.
- One athlete from Wright, Caitlin Moore, also qualified for nationals in four events. Moore won barrel racing with 74 points, also won pole bending with 70 points and was second in girls goat-tying with 75 points and second in breakaway with 58 points.
The first performance will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday. Nationals will wrap up with the final short-go round performance at 7 p.m. next Saturday.
For the unofficial draw, Rickie Rourke will compete in the barrel racing event Sunday nigth and Saturday morning, ribbon-roping Monday night and Friday morning, goat-tying Tuesday night and Thursday morning and breakaway Wednesday morning and Wednesday night.
Jace Rourke will run in tie-down calf roping Monday night and Friday morning and goat-tying Tuesday morning and Thursday night. Schmelzle will compete in steer riding Monday morning and Friday night, Reno will run the ribbon-roping Sunday night and Saturday morning and Mackey will run in the breakaway Monday morning and Friday night.
Moore will have a busy weekend as well. She will run in the breakawy Sunday night and Saturday morning, pole bending Monday night and Friday morning, goat-tying Tuesday morning and Thursday night and barrel racing Wednesday morning and Wednesday night.
