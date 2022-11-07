Thunder Basin’s Joelie Spelts spikes on a pair of Cheyenne East blockers during a match at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette on Oct. 15, 2022. The Bolts lost Thursday to Kelly Walsh in the 4A state volleyball tournament in Casper and went on to place fourth.
After making an early exit from the championship bracket of the 4A state volleyball tournament in the first round on Thursday, Thunder Basin made a run through the consolation bracket before ultimately losing in the third-place game for a fourth-place end to the season.
In the opening round, the No. 4-seeded Bolts lost in four sets to the No. 1 seed Kelly Walsh, the team that went on to win the state title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.