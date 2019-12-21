Local sports calendar
Dec. 31
Gillette Wild at Sheridan Hawks, 8 p.m.
Jan. 2
Gillette College men’s basketball at Miles Community College, 4 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball at Miles Community College, 5:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA
Campbell County boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA
Jan. 3
Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA
Campbell County boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA
Gillette Wild vs. Great Falls Americans, 7:05 p.m.
Jan. 4
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming vs. Buffalo and Casper-Kelly Walsh, Campbell County Aquatic Center, 10 a.m.
Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA
Campbell County boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA
Gillette Wild vs. Great Falls Americans, 7:05 p.m.
Jan. 7
Thunder Basin wrestling at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Jan. 8
Gillette College women’s basketball at Western Wyoming Community College, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Western Wyoming Community College, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 10
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming vs. Laramie, 4 pm.
Gillette Wild at Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin wrestling at Shane Shatto Invite (Douglas), TBA
Jan. 11
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Sheridan Invite, 8 a.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball vs. Central Wyoming College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Central Wyoming College, 5 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin wrestling at Shane Shatto Invite (Douglas), TBA
Jan. 14
Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Campbell County, 7 p.m.
Jan. 15
Gillette College women’s basketball at Eastern Wyoming College, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Eastern Wyoming College, 7:30 p.m.
