Gabby Drube woke up Christmas morning to the gift of a lifetime.
After dreaming of being a University of Wyoming Cowboy for as long as she can remember, Drube committed to UW as a track and field student-athlete where she will run in hurdle events for the Cowboys.
It was a “no-brainer” to attend UW, both of her parents’ alma mater, Drube said. But the decision wasn’t as easy as it may seem.
“It’s been stressful, but I’m just really glad to have the decision over with,” Drube said. “I didn’t want to be making this decision the summer after my senior year. I wanted to have it made by now and luckily I do, but I was a little stressed out that I wasn’t going to.”
A few months ago, Drube narrowed her top school choices to Colorado State University, North Dakota State University, the University of Mary in North Dakota and UW.
The proximity to home was a big factor for her eventual decision to attend college in her home state.
All-around athlete
Drube hasn’t had a full track season since her sophomore year, but her athleticism has been on display since fall and winter sports were both given the green light this school year.
Drube earned all-state honors last month for her performance on Thunder Basin High School’s volleyball team. Through 24 matches, she accumulated 160 kills, 95 digs, 60 blocks and 29 aces.
Now into the winter sports season, Drube is third in Class 4A in scoring with 17.8 points a game on 61% shooting. She also leads the Bolts with 6.5 rebounds a game through the first four games of the season.
“She is very athletic and she always has been,” said teammate Sydney Solem. “I think the biggest thing about her is that she works hard at everything she does. There is no halfway.
“She could have probably played any of the three sports in college and done just fine, because whatever she’s doing she’s giving 110% to it.”
Drube and Solem have been playing basketball together since second grade, Solem said. While her competitiveness is always on display during games, it’s also something Drube brings to every practice, whatever the sport is.
“There’s been days in practice when we were younger when we would absolutely kill each other in practice just to get better,” Solem said. “That’s been something that Gabby and I have always had. She makes me a better player and she pushes me to work harder, and that’s always been a huge drive for me.”
Growing up, Drube always told her parents that her favorite sport was the one she was playing at the time. But track and field season always felt different somehow.
“Every time I was in track season it just felt different than the other sports seasons,” Drube said. “I just think I have a little more love for that sport than the other two, so that’s kind of how I chose that.”
COVID complications
Drube didn’t have a junior track season. When quarantine for high school athletes began in March, her most important recruiting year for track and field was canceled by the Wyoming High School Activities Association.
Luckily for Drube, she had the fastest time in the state for the 100-meter hurdles the year before as a sophomore.
“That was one thing I kind of had in the back of my head,” Drube said. “For recruiting purposes, at least I had a pretty good time from my sophomore year.”
While losing out on her junior season was something unique for returning seniors, it was something athletes like Drube were all dealing with along with a college recruiting process that had to drastically change to accommodate the pandemic. UW and the other schools she was talking to were understanding about the loss of her junior year, Drube said.
“I was getting recruited off my sophomore season times,” Drube said. “That was really stressful, because I thought schools would maybe think that they weren’t good enough and wouldn’t really look at me because of that.
“But schools kept saying, ‘You know, everyone is in the same boat. We’re recruiting all of your class based on sophomore season times.’”
Now that a deal with UW has been struck and the recruiting process is over for Drube, her focus is 100% on enjoying one last basketball season with her teammates before preparing for her senior track and field season in March.
While the Thunder Basin volleyball team took third place at the state tournament in the fall, the girls basketball team is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A the WyoPrep.com coaches and media basketball poll.
“I’m just going to finish up basketball season and enjoy my last games with my teammates playing basketball,” Drube said. “Then it’s getting into track season and training hard and getting my times down to where I want them to be.”
It was a Christmas morning to remember for Drube and the rest of her family. While she’s relieved to have a new home in Laramie starting next school year, for someone as dedicated as Drube, the work is far from over.
For Drube, the work has just begun.
