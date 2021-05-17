Mustangs host 95 kids for first youth football camp

Brody Grenz arrived at the Energy Capital Sports Complex hungry to learn.
Brody, 11, joined 94 other kids for a youth football camp hosted by the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team Saturday afternoon. His favorite part was interacting with a handful of players.
“I like how fun and energetic the players are,” Brody said. “And football is my favorite sport.”
The camp was a three-day event and lasted two hours each session. Learning the techniques of the game from professional athletes was well worth the $75 fee, Brody said.
“I’ve been learning the moves that can help me get better,” he said, adding that “the players are fun to be around.”
Rashad Ridley, a wide receiver for the Mustangs, was a late addition to the roster this season. Ridley was signed four weeks ago after the Mustangs game with the Dodge City Law.
Ridley had got to introduce himself to the community this weekend as one of the camp mentors. While winning games at the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex is why Ridley signed on with the Mustangs, he said it’s also important for players to give back to the community when it isn’t game day.
“I enjoy it. At the end of the day, it’s bigger than us,” Ridley said about playing pro football. “Without the kids and without the support of the community, we’re nothing. The kids are the future.”
What made helping at the camp even more special for Ridley was remember about when he was a kid going to football games in his free time. To pass on what he’s learned about the game is rewarding, he said.
“I used to go to camps and that’s how I became who I am today,” Ridley said. “I remember running around and learning things and having fun, and now being able to pass on that knowledge and give it to the future generation, I enjoy it.”
Kids at the camp ranged in age from 10-17. For a football player, those are very important years to develop skills, techniques and good habits within the game, Ridley said.
The Mustangs organized cone, receiving and other positional drills, Ridley said.
“The fundamentals are key,” Ridley said. “Once they learn the fundamentals, you can go on and teach them more experienced things. But without the fundamentals, you won’t be able to get there.”
Based on the success of the Mustangs’ first youth camp, owner Keith Russ said the team will definitely consider hosting more in the future. But for now, the team will shift its focus to its next league game this weekend.
The Mustangs (1-3 in league play) will travel for a tough road matchup with the Omaha Beef (2-3). Wyoming and Omaha will play at 6 p.m. Saturday in Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.