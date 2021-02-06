The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team traveled to Cheyenne and came back with three duals win Saturday afternoon, beating Cheyenne Central 62-12, Cheyenne East 40-27 and Cheyenne South 79-0.
Against Cheyenne Central, seven Bolts won by pin including Alex Draper (120 pounds), Jeric Igo (126 pounds), Jais Rose (132 pounds), Dylan Catlin (138 pounds), Seamus Casey (145 pounds), Cael Porter (152 pounds), Aidyn Mitchell (182 pounds) and Lane Catlin (220 pounds). Antonio Avila (113 pounds) won by technical fall 17-0 and Aden Jorgensen (170 pounds) won by decision 10-3.
Dylan Skillings (285 pounds) scored a sudden victory by taking down James Koenig in the overtime period.
Against Cheyenne East, Avila, Igo and Lane Catlin won by pin while Skillings (5-1), Blaize Burrow (106 pounds, 7-6) and Porter (10-6) won by decision. Rose won by technical fall 17-2 and Dylan Catlin and Casey won by major decision 14-1 and 16-2 respectively.
Results for the Bolts' dual with Cheyenne South weren't immediately available.
Next, Thunder Basin will wrestle in Sheridan at 7 p.m. Friday. The regional tournament is scheduled for Feb. 19.
