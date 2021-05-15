The Campbell County High School girls team won the Class 4A Regional Track Meet Saturday afternoon in Casper. The Camels narrowly beat out Cheyenne Central by less than one point to win the team title.
The Camel boys took third in the meet while the Thunder Basin boys and girls teams both placed fifth. The Campbell County girls and boys team each won five events during the meet while Thunder Basin won one.
For the Camels, senior Lauryn Love continued to dominate the throwing events by winning both the shot put and discus throw. Her distance of 43 feet, 11 inches in the shot put and 139-3 in the discus were both good for first place.
Camel Brandon Werkele also won two events in the meet. His time of 11.03 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 22.77 in the 200-meter dash both earned him first place.
Senior Gabe Gibson won the high jump with a height of 6-2 and junior Remar Pitter won the long jump with a distance of 22-6.25. The Camels had two more individual event winners, with junior Sydalee Brown winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.02 and junior Charlotte Marasco winning the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.27.
Campbell County also won a pair of relays, with the boys and girls teams each winning the 4x100-meter relay event. The girls team of Marasco, Aja Roberts, Nyomi Moore and Taylor Burch won with a time of 49.95 while the boys team of Werkele, Angel Nava, Ian Carter and Firdan Keflinzein won with a time of 43.18.
For Thunder Basin, junior Gabby Mendoza was the lone event winner for the Bolts. Her time of 45.55 in the 300-meter hurdles earned her first place.
For team scores, the Campbell County girls led the way with 117.33 points, followed by Central (116.5), Kelly Walsh (113), Sheridan (94), Thunder Basin (73.5), Laramie (72.33), Cheyenne East (67.33) and Cheyenne South (36).
For the boys, Sheridan won the title with a score of 206, followed by Central (97.5), Campbell County 95), Kelly Walsh (93), Thunder Basin (72), East (64.5), Laramie (63) and South (7).
The state track meet will start Thursday morning at Kelly Walsh High School.
