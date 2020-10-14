FOOTBALL
Twin Spruce and Sage Valley face off in final game of season
The Twin Spruce Junior High seventh grade Gold team lost its final game of the season 41-32 Tuesday.
James Hahn and Andrew Tilton led the team in rushing, with Hahn finding the endzone three times. Dane Wasson also threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Mastellar.
Tyler Rambo recovered a fumble on defense.
The Warrior's seventh grade Blue team finished the season with its third straight victory, a 27-7 win over Sage Valley.
Talen Remington, Riley Hawk, Ryker Totzke and David Lang all found the endzone on offense.
Twin Spruce 7th grade Gold team loses to Tongue River in overtime
The Twin Spruce Junior High seventh grade Gold team lost to Tongue River 14-6 in overtime Saturday.
Andrew Tilton and James Hahn led the team in rushing on offense, with the team's lone touchdown coming from a Tilton run.
Tyler Rambo and Roscoe Erisman led the defense, both recovering fumbles and one sack each.
VOLLEYBALL
Sage Valley 8th grade B team wins against Buffalo
The Sage Valley Junior High eighth grade B volleyball team won in three sets against Buffalo.
Sage Cyr had 13 serves in a row and Aubie Knickerbocker had 11 serves in a row.
The win secures the No. 2 seed for the Eagles in the district tournament Saturday in Sheridan.
Sage Valley 8th grade B team beats Newcastle
The Sage Valley Junior High eighth grade B volleyball team beat Newcastle 25-18 and 25-11 Monday.
Leading the team in kills was Kallyanna Sherman. The team's last regular season game is Tuesday against Buffalo.
The district tournament is Saturday for Sage Valley.
The seventh grade B team also won in Newcastle on Monday 25-10 and 25-11.
Megan Patterson led the team with three aces and three kills.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Sage Valley cross-country runs at district meet
The Sage Valley Junior High seventh and eighth grade girls and boys teams ran at the Northeast district meet recently.
The eighth grade girls team took first place while the eighth grade boys team finished second.
For seventh grade, the boys were second while the girls took fourth place.
For the eighth grade girls, finishers included Syrei Johnson (fourth), Clara Bourgeois (sixth), Mckayla Ely (ninth), Sadie Mason (10th), Ciara Coombs (12th), April Peterson (15th), Alexis Miller (20th), Cheyenne Kinneberg (27th) and Kylie Worthington (28th).
Finishers for the eighth grade boys team were Bevan Evenson (third), Connor Phipps (seventh), Pat Hardesty (eighth), Ethan Nichols (17th), Jaiden Hand (18th), Jas Sich (25th), Christian Lopez-Ramirez (26th), Landon Maston (27th), Brendon Miller (28th), Hunter Bailey (30th) and Jaden Mahoney (31st).
