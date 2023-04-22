Weather has not been kind to Wyoming’s third season of high school sanctioned softball. Indoor practices and postponed games have riddled team schedules, and it has affected the players.
Thunder Basin High School is amid a three-way battle with Cheyenne East and Campbell County High School to be the state’s top team. This season, Cheyenne East beat Thunder Basin, Thunder Basin beat Campbell County and Campbell County beat Cheyenne East.
But the Bolts feel they have gained an advantage, even after losing twice to Cheyenne East. The Bolts players feel they have grown leaps and bounds as a unit over the last week.
Coach Doug Cox knows how important chemistry is to the success of a team. In 2021, the first year of state-sanctioned softball, the Bolts fell short of their title dreams because the team stopped playing for each other. Cox and his team had to watch as their cross-town rival took home the trophy.
Chemistry became a focal point for Cox in year two. He wanted to make sure that whatever the team did, they did together and for each other. Cox watched his team finish the season strong and hoist the championship trophy together.
The start to the season has been difficult, said senior center fielder Emma Kimberling. With the weather stopping the team from playing outside and games being moved around, it has been hard to get the team to come together. There was a lack of energy among the Bolts.
Things are different now. After the losses to Cheyenne East, the Bolts have dominated, especially in the batter’s box. They scored 16 runs against Cheyenne Central in two games and hung 17 on the Camels in a two-game series on Tuesday.
“We had so much energy in the dugout and on the field — it was such a great feeling,” Kimberling said. “We haven’t had that all season, so this game especially felt really good.”
Practices have brought the team together. The Bolts are excited to play and spend time together. The older players have focused on keeping the energy high at all times.
Kimberling said the team’s chemistry is better than ever. The group enjoys each other and has grown as friends in the past weeks. It also helps that the team has been able to solidify their roles as the Bolts have had more time on the field.
Kimberling said the chemistry is leading to the success on the field and not the other way around. The Bolts win because they enjoy playing with each other, they aren’t enjoying playing together because they’re winning.
It’s an important distinction. When times get tough, the Bolts feel confident that they will handle the adversity together.
Hits are contagious, especially when a dugout plays as a unit. Defense is where teams that play together shine or shy away. It’s not a coincidence now is the time that Cox thinks his team is playing its best defense.
“We’ve been moving some girls around, trying to find who is going to fill holes, who is going to play what positions,” Cox said. “We knew this gelling, this chemistry would come as we move players around. The girls are finding comfort in that consistency.”
The Bolts are more than halfway through their season on the calendar, but the team has played in about a third of their games. Games are being stacked together just about every day the state can find some sunshine.
Thunder Basin is amid a slog of games. With the early season postponements, the Bolts played six games from last Friday through Tuesday. In an eight-day stretch beginning on May 5, Thunder Basin will have 12 games. Wednesday and Sunday will be the team’s only reprieve.
The Bolts will need to rely on each other in these crucial games at the end of the season. The team knows how to win and what is needed from themselves.
The final stretch will challenge the team. Cox said the team needs to win every conference game through the rest of the season to be positioned for success in the postseason. Thunder Basin’s ability to win as a team will be tested, and if they are able to play together, then the team will be on solid footing as the Bolts look to defend their state title.
