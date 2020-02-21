Breckyn Hamlin and Brooke Conklin both hit 3-pointers during an 8-0 run at the end of the first quarter and the ensuing lead gave the Bolts the hold on Casper-Natrona County they needed to earn a road win Thursday.
The Thunder Basin girls basketball team’s lead wavered between six and 10 points for most of the final three quarters, but it never went away. The Fillies cut the lead to two in the third quarter and then four in the fourth, but the Bolts pushed it back to double figures both times on the way to a 46-36 win.
The wire-to-wire win marks the 11th straight for TBHS (15-5 overall), which is a good response to taking over the No. 1 ranking in this week’s WyoPreps Class 4A poll. The Bolts also beat NCHS earlier this season at home, a 71-66 overtime affair.
“When you beat a team in overtime and then you’re able to go on the road and win by 10, that definitely shows progress,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “I thought that was an all-around solid win.”
Both defenses took center stage Thursday night in a low-scoring game. Lutgen was pleased with Thunder Basin’s help defense against Natrona’s size. But that size advantage also made everything tough inside at the other end of the floor.
“We were struggling finishing around the basket,” Lutgen said.
Fortunately, the Bolts managed to make timely 3-pointers, she said.
Senior Jersie Taylor, Hamlin and Conklin all made 3s as TBHS gained the advantage in the first quarter.
After taking a 23-15 lead into the second half, the 3-point shooting helped fend off one Filly comeback bid. TBHS had only scored four points in the third quarter with 2:30 left and Casper-Natrona had closed the gap to 27-25, but Conklin and Taylor both drained triples during an 8-0 run that pushed the lead to 35-25.
Thunder Basin had to weather the storm one more time after taking a 35-26 lead into the fourth quarter. The Fillies scored the first five points to make it 35-31, but Taylor answered right back with five straight points of her own, including an and-one layup.
Another 3-pointer by Conklin and a driving score by Taylor pushed the lead back to double digits one more time at 44-33 with 1:30 left in the game.
Brady Diemling capped the win with a steal and score in the final seconds.
Even with 11 wins in a row under their belts, Lutgen is still noticing improvements from her Bolts.
“Each game we’re still learning and getting better, which is great,” she said. “We’re still hoping to peak at the right time.”
Taylor led the Bolts in scoring with 12 points, including six in the fourth, while Conklin had three 3-pointers on the way to 11 points.
Up next, Thunder Basin returns to its home floor Saturday for a rematch with rival Sheridan, a team it thrashed 68-39 in late January.
