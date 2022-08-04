The Post 42 American Legion baseball team's season came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Yakima Valley, Washington, on Thursday during the Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette.
The Roughriders qualified for the eight-team tournament as the host and dropped into the loser's bracket after a 5-1 loss to Billings, Montana, on Wednesday. Gillette met with Yakima Valley in an elimination game after the Washington state champions lost to Medford, Oregon, on Wednesday.
With their season on the line, the Roughriders played well defensively but struggled to string hits together at the plate. Senior Leigton Holden had a strong final outing in a Gillette uniform but took the loss on the mound.
Holden allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking three in six innings of work. Sophomore Grayson Sargent pitched one scoreless inning of relief and allowed one hit while walking one.
All three of Yakima Valley's three runs came in the top of the fifth inning. The Pepsi Pak plated one run on an RBI double and two more on a pair of RBI singles to break the tie and take a 3-0 lead late in the game.
Junior Cory Schilling was able to spark Gillette's offense with a two-run home run over the left field fence in the bottom of the sixth to cut Yakima Valley's lead to one run. After Sargent held the Pepsi Pak scoreless in the top of the seventh, the Roughriders went three-up-three-down in the bottom half to end the game.
The loss eliminates Gillette from the regional tournament and ends the team's season with a 49-26 record. The Roughriders finished as the Wyoming state runner-ups last week in Sheridan.
Eagle River, Alaska, survived its loser's bracket game with a 3-2 walk-off win over Rocky Mountain, Colorado, on Thursday. The Alaska state champions will move on to play while the Colorado state champions were eliminated after going 0-2.
Cheyenne will play the defending American Legion World Series champions of Idaho Falls at 4 p.m. and Billings will play Medford in the nightcap at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
