The Campbell County High School softball team won a pair of games on the road Monday in Wheatland. The Camels beat the Bulldogs 19-2 in game one and 10-9 in game two.
The first game counted as a conference game and moved the Camels to 6-0 in the conference standings. Game two was a nonconference game and brought Campbell County to 11-4 overall on the season.
In game one, the Camels out-hit Wheatland 19-2 before the mercy rule ended the game after five innings. Avery Gray led the way at the plate with a team-high six RBIs including a solo home run in the fifth inning. Lanae Kimbley hit a three-run homer in the same inning.
All nine of Campbell County's starters drove in at least one run on offense. Gray earned the win on the mound with two runs allowed (none earned) on two hits and 15 strikeouts.
In game two, Jadeyn Snyder got a no decision on the mound. Paige Shaffer earned the win with one scoreless inning of relief and Gray finished the game with a save in the fourth inning.
Samantha Torres led the Camels at the plate with three RBIs, followed by Gray and Erica Dominguez with two RBIs apiece.
Campbell County was scheduled to play Thunder Basin on Thursday but the games were moved to April 26, according to WyoPrep.com.
