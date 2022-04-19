The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team will go through its second coaching change of the season after mutually agreeing to part ways with head coach Curtis Williams on Tuesday, owner Steven Titus said.
The separation was agreed upon because of medical reasons, Titus said. Mustangs defensive coordinator Cedric Walker was promoted to head coach effective immediately.
Williams took over for former coach Michael Coleman, who went 0-2 in his two games with the Mustangs. Williams went 1-2 with the Mustangs including the team's first win this weekend against the Rapid City Marshals.
Chris Robertson, the special teams coordinator, also was fired, Williams said. This is the second time Robertson was fired from the team. He was fired when Coleman's staff was dismissed but later rehired by Williams last month.
Walker was hired by Williams as an assistant coach when he took over the Mustangs coaching staff last month.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more news comes in.
